Normally investing primarily in income producing debt securities, preferred stocks, and convertible securities, with an emphasis on lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Normally investing primarily in securities rated BB or B by Standard & Poor's (S&P), Ba or B by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's), comparably rated by at least one nationally recognized credit rating agency, or, if unrated, considered by Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR) to be of comparable quality. Potentially investing in non-income producing securities, including defaulted securities and common stocks. Investing in companies in troubled or uncertain financial condition. Normally maintaining a duration of three years or less. Investing in floating rate loans, which are often lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), and other floating rate securities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition and industry position and market and economic conditions to select investments.