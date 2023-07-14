Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FPGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|29.60%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|26.91%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-11.2%
|6.7%
|64.22%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-8.2%
|3.2%
|70.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|4.0%
|31.20%
* Annualized
|FPGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.73 B
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|21.43%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|2
|621
|17.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.98 B
|293 K
|78.7 B
|21.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.47%
|43.9%
|100.0%
|62.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|54.46%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|25.00%
|Bonds
|41.42%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|68.75%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|66.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.50%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|55.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|16.07%
|Other
|0.14%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|42.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.06%
|12.41%
|19.06%
|1.80%
|Technology
|17.30%
|13.93%
|23.93%
|79.28%
|Healthcare
|12.00%
|10.77%
|15.01%
|63.06%
|Industrials
|11.63%
|8.30%
|12.73%
|16.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.31%
|8.02%
|13.41%
|94.59%
|Communication Services
|7.60%
|5.69%
|9.94%
|24.77%
|Basic Materials
|7.09%
|3.15%
|7.09%
|1.80%
|Energy
|6.25%
|2.40%
|7.33%
|11.71%
|Consumer Defense
|5.56%
|4.91%
|11.03%
|93.24%
|Utilities
|2.23%
|1.89%
|8.11%
|92.34%
|Real Estate
|1.97%
|1.86%
|14.43%
|96.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Non US
|28.28%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|3.57%
|US
|26.18%
|0.00%
|46.65%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Government
|49.69%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|20.54%
|Corporate
|18.68%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|70.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.73%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|28.13%
|Securitized
|14.42%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|73.21%
|Municipal
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|34.38%
|Derivative
|0.10%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|37.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPGLX % Rank
|US
|35.14%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|63.39%
|Non US
|6.28%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|45.98%
|FPGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|56.68%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|0.78%
|80.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FPGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FPGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|70.87%
|FPGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|38.84%
|FPGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FPGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.45%
|0.27%
|3.72%
|6.90%
|FPGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 13, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.8
|2.41
