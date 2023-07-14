Home
Trending ETFs

FNILX (Mutual Fund)

FNILX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FNILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® ZERO Large Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks of large capitalization companies included in the Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index℠, which is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to reflect the performance of U.S. large capitalization stocks. Large capitalization stocks are considered to be stocks of the largest 500 U.S. companies based on float-adjusted market capitalization. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index℠ using a smaller number of securities. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FNILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -14.3% 35.6% 12.08%
1 Yr 17.2% -34.9% 38.6% 14.50%
3 Yr 11.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 10.22%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.89%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.19%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 9.89%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 12.74%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -20.5% 35.6% 9.74%
1 Yr 17.2% -34.9% 40.3% 9.13%
3 Yr 11.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 11.51%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.97%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.73%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 9.81%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 12.74%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FNILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNILX Category Low Category High FNILX % Rank
Net Assets 5.33 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 24.85%
Number of Holdings 516 2 4154 9.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.42 B 288 K 270 B 27.40%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 1.8% 106.2% 74.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.80%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.03%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.91%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.78%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.65%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.34%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.33%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNILX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 10.42%
Bonds 		0.02% -0.04% 95.81% 4.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 89.51%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 89.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 89.12%
Cash 		-0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 95.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNILX % Rank
Technology 		26.03% 0.00% 48.94% 21.82%
Healthcare 		14.19% 0.00% 60.70% 58.58%
Financial Services 		12.97% 0.00% 55.59% 69.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.82% 0.00% 30.33% 44.87%
Communication Services 		8.67% 0.00% 27.94% 43.64%
Industrials 		7.85% 0.00% 29.90% 82.08%
Consumer Defense 		7.13% 0.00% 47.71% 39.89%
Energy 		4.21% 0.00% 41.64% 44.56%
Real Estate 		2.94% 0.00% 31.91% 39.89%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 20.91% 46.02%
Basic Materials 		2.43% 0.00% 25.70% 62.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNILX % Rank
US 		98.95% 0.00% 127.77% 12.60%
Non US 		1.04% 0.00% 32.38% 70.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNILX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.09% -6.23% 100.00% 85.83%
Government 		7.91% 0.00% 100.00% 3.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 89.02%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 88.82%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 88.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNILX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.06% 81.35% 4.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 89.21%

FNILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 99.84%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FNILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FNILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 13.70%

FNILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNILX Category Low Category High FNILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 24.06% 8.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNILX Category Low Category High FNILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -54.00% 6.06% 10.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FNILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

×