Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks of large capitalization companies included in the Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index℠, which is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to reflect the performance of U.S. large capitalization stocks. Large capitalization stocks are considered to be stocks of the largest 500 U.S. companies based on float-adjusted market capitalization. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity U.S. Large Cap Index℠ using a smaller number of securities. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.