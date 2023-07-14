Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|FNILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|12.08%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|14.50%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|10.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FNILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|44.89%
|2021
|12.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|15.19%
|2020
|6.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|9.89%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.74%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FNILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|9.74%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|9.13%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|11.51%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FNILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|44.97%
|2021
|12.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|15.73%
|2020
|6.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|9.81%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.74%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|FNILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNILX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.33 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|24.85%
|Number of Holdings
|516
|2
|4154
|9.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.42 B
|288 K
|270 B
|27.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|74.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNILX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|10.42%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|4.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|89.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|89.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|89.12%
|Cash
|-0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|95.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNILX % Rank
|Technology
|26.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|21.82%
|Healthcare
|14.19%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|58.58%
|Financial Services
|12.97%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|69.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.82%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|44.87%
|Communication Services
|8.67%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|43.64%
|Industrials
|7.85%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|82.08%
|Consumer Defense
|7.13%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|39.89%
|Energy
|4.21%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|44.56%
|Real Estate
|2.94%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|39.89%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|46.02%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|62.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNILX % Rank
|US
|98.95%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|12.60%
|Non US
|1.04%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|70.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNILX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|92.09%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|85.83%
|Government
|7.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|89.02%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|88.82%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.93%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|88.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNILX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|4.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|89.21%
|FNILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|49.27%
|99.84%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|0.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FNILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FNILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FNILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|13.70%
|FNILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNILX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.29%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|8.05%
|FNILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FNILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNILX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|10.64%
|FNILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2018
3.72
3.7%
Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
