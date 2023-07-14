Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$449 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FMVQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|18.90%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|54.07%
|3 Yr
|13.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|23.92%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|18.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|14.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMVQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|17.59%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|49.48%
|3 Yr
|13.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|22.91%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|17.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|13.86%
* Annualized
|FMVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMVQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|449 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|61.78%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|9
|2354
|56.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|87.2 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|65.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.68%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|63.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMVQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.02%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|33.60%
|Cash
|0.98%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|65.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|49.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|49.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|48.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|50.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMVQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.46%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|76.64%
|Industrials
|14.59%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|57.74%
|Real Estate
|12.62%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|4.20%
|Technology
|10.45%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|30.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.18%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|60.89%
|Utilities
|8.58%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|17.85%
|Healthcare
|8.34%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|55.64%
|Basic Materials
|7.78%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|23.88%
|Energy
|7.39%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|48.56%
|Consumer Defense
|3.81%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|78.74%
|Communication Services
|0.79%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|85.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMVQX % Rank
|US
|95.95%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|35.70%
|Non US
|3.07%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|56.43%
|FMVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|64.61%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|82.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FMVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FMVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|26.30%
|FMVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMVQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|69.45%
|FMVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FMVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMVQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|34.83%
|FMVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.592
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.519
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Karen is a portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value strategies and related institutional portfolios. She joined the team managing Small Cap Value in 2005 and she took over primary portfolio management responsibilities for Mid Cap Value in 2012. Prior to her management roles, she was responsible for equity research in the financial sector for the small cap value team.Karen began working in the investment industry and joined the firm in 1984 as an equity portfolio manager and equity research analyst. From 1989 to 1999 she served as an institutional portfolio manager and head of the fixed income group for the Ohio/Kentucky region at PNC Financial, before rejoining the firm in 1999. Karen also worked in equity research and fund management for PNC Financial and has been an adjunct associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, where she taught Finance and Economics.Karen graduated with a B.S.B.A. and an M.B.A. from Xavier University and a J.D. from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
