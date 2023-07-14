Home
Franklin Mutual Quest Fund

mutual fund
FMQRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.27 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (MQIFX) Primary A (TEQIX) C (TEMQX) Retirement (FMQSX) Retirement (FMQRX)
Franklin Mutual Quest Fund

FMQRX | Fund

$13.27

$3.14 B

7.52%

$1.00

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$3.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.07%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMQRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual Quest Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    2625041
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith Luh

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially to primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

The Fund may invest substantially and potentially up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.

The Fund may, at times, maintain a large position in cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity

securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

FMQRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -23.7% 16.4% 13.73%
1 Yr 0.1% -8.9% 48.3% 19.96%
3 Yr 3.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 85.52%
5 Yr -4.3%* -0.7% 13.4% 88.32%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 30.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -40.8% 20.6% 28.16%
2021 4.3% -21.0% 24.5% 90.66%
2020 -1.8% -24.2% 27.8% 82.71%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 93.53%
2018 -4.0% -100.0% 20.6% 95.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -23.7% 16.4% 13.73%
1 Yr 0.1% -12.8% 48.3% 19.28%
3 Yr 3.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 81.22%
5 Yr -4.3%* -1.1% 13.4% 86.73%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 28.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -40.8% 20.6% 28.16%
2021 4.3% -21.0% 24.5% 90.66%
2020 -1.8% -24.2% 27.8% 85.28%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 96.03%
2018 -4.0% -2.9% 23.1% 89.65%

NAV & Total Return History

FMQRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMQRX Category Low Category High FMQRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.14 B 1.12 M 110 B 19.65%
Number of Holdings 140 2 10961 65.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 718 M -31.7 M 22 B 23.38%
Weighting of Top 10 22.41% 10.8% 100.0% 60.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  2. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  3. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  4. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  5. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  6. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  7. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  8. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  9. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%
  10. SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS LLC 5.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMQRX % Rank
Stocks 		72.86% -45.72% 98.42% 24.22%
Bonds 		19.12% -39.76% 93.84% 77.66%
Cash 		7.11% -97.12% 185.58% 36.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.75% 0.00% 25.49% 27.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% -0.03% 14.00% 37.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 19.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMQRX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.48% 0.00% 30.34% 1.91%
Communication Services 		15.34% 0.00% 28.59% 4.25%
Healthcare 		14.94% 0.00% 30.30% 4.88%
Technology 		11.40% 0.00% 39.48% 74.73%
Consumer Defense 		10.14% 0.00% 31.85% 13.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.33% 0.00% 20.84% 73.89%
Industrials 		5.09% 0.09% 32.39% 92.14%
Energy 		3.13% 0.00% 38.61% 71.76%
Basic Materials 		2.67% 0.00% 60.23% 91.72%
Real Estate 		1.48% 0.00% 90.14% 86.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 92.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMQRX % Rank
US 		38.93% -4.82% 95.75% 38.20%
Non US 		33.93% -46.69% 57.06% 18.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMQRX % Rank
Corporate 		70.59% 0.00% 99.90% 14.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.12% 0.10% 100.00% 25.68%
Securitized 		0.30% 0.00% 83.28% 69.94%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 63.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 52.40%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 92.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMQRX % Rank
US 		19.12% -177.12% 87.76% 55.95%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 89.56%

FMQRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.16% 2.71% 82.05%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.70% 49.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 80.41%

Sales Fees

FMQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FMQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.07% 0.00% 441.00% 41.39%

FMQRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMQRX Category Low Category High FMQRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.52% 0.00% 10.92% 9.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMQRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMQRX Category Low Category High FMQRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% -5.20% 6.33% 11.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMQRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FMQRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith Luh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

KEITH LUH, CFA, has been a portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual since 2009. He has been an analyst for Franklin Mutual since 2005, when he joined Franklin Templeton Investments. Previously, he worked in the investment banking group at Volpe Brown Whelan and Co., LLC and the derivative products trading group at BNP.

Andrew Dinnhaupt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Dinnhaupt has been a portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual since January 2014 and assumed the duties of co-lead portfolio manager in December 2014. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2011. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, he was a portfolio manager and senior analyst covering the global financial services sector for RBC Capital Markets. Previously, Dinnhaupt is a vice president and co-portfolio manager at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996 as an equity analyst. Previously, he worked at Summit Bank as a research analyst for the financial services, transportation and aerospace industries. Dinnhaupt earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

