Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.