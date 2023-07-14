Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|FIKLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|83.94%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|82.90%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|90.37%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|27.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|4.00%
* Annualized
|FIKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|918 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|23.28%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|5
|739
|50.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|353 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|24.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.07%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|38.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.33%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|90.21%
|Cash
|3.46%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|11.92%
|Other
|1.22%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|21.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|63.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|61.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|62.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Real Estate
|87.17%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|96.30%
|Communication Services
|3.97%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|6.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.73%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|7.41%
|Industrials
|2.11%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|5.82%
|Healthcare
|1.54%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|3.17%
|Technology
|0.95%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|22.22%
|Financial Services
|0.53%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|12.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|62.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|61.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|62.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|62.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Non US
|93.85%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|12.44%
|US
|1.48%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|90.67%
|FIKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|87.43%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|17.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FIKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FIKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|30.27%
|FIKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|87.11%
|FIKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|FIKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIKLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.08%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|17.89%
|FIKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2010
12.17
12.2%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. de las Casas has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments, Mr. de las Casas served as a vice president and real estate securities analyst for Houlihan Rovers SA beginning in 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
