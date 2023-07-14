Home
Fidelity® International Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
FIKLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.21 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
No Load (FIREX) Primary M (FIRTX) C (FIRCX) A (FIRAX) Inst (FIRIX) Inst (FIKLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

-8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$918 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIKLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® International Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guillermo de las Casas

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate related investments. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
FIKLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -7.4% 12.6% 83.94%
1 Yr -8.5% -23.1% 5.7% 82.90%
3 Yr -4.1%* -15.7% 6.3% 90.37%
5 Yr N/A* -17.2% 13.6% 27.23%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% 4.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -43.9% 4.5% 67.02%
2021 3.0% -7.2% 14.9% 89.84%
2020 1.2% -7.5% 4.4% 3.21%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 19.89%
2018 N/A -6.3% 11.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -15.4% 12.6% 82.90%
1 Yr -8.5% -23.1% 5.7% 80.31%
3 Yr -4.1%* -15.7% 6.3% 90.37%
5 Yr N/A* -17.2% 14.0% 24.61%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% 4.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -43.9% 4.5% 67.02%
2021 3.0% -7.2% 14.9% 89.84%
2020 1.2% -7.5% 4.4% 3.21%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 19.89%
2018 N/A -6.3% 12.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIKLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIKLX Category Low Category High FIKLX % Rank
Net Assets 918 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 23.28%
Number of Holdings 89 5 739 50.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 353 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 24.87%
Weighting of Top 10 37.07% 18.1% 63.6% 38.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  Vonovia SE 7.37%
  2. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  3. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  4. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  5. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  6. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  7. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  8. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  9. Vonovia SE 7.37%
  10. Vonovia SE 7.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKLX % Rank
Stocks 		95.33% 3.65% 126.54% 90.21%
Cash 		3.46% -1.38% 10.38% 11.92%
Other 		1.22% -33.49% 78.71% 21.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 63.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 61.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 62.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKLX % Rank
Real Estate 		87.17% 72.53% 100.00% 96.30%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 10.08% 6.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.73% 0.00% 13.03% 7.41%
Industrials 		2.11% 0.00% 4.91% 5.82%
Healthcare 		1.54% 0.00% 1.54% 3.17%
Technology 		0.95% 0.00% 4.92% 22.22%
Financial Services 		0.53% 0.00% 9.53% 12.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 62.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 61.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 62.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 62.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIKLX % Rank
Non US 		93.85% 0.00% 99.40% 12.44%
US 		1.48% 0.00% 80.79% 90.67%

FIKLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.11% 27.58% 87.43%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.10% 1.50% 17.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FIKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 1.00% 165.00% 30.27%

FIKLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIKLX Category Low Category High FIKLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.11% 87.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIKLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIKLX Category Low Category High FIKLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.08% -0.23% 3.84% 17.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIKLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIKLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guillermo de las Casas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2010

12.17

12.2%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. de las Casas has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments, Mr. de las Casas served as a vice president and real estate securities analyst for Houlihan Rovers SA beginning in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

