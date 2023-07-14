Normally investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, inflation-indexed securities, U.S. Treasury securities, cash, and cash equivalents. Investing up to 25% of assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments including commodity-linked notes; total return swaps, options, and forward contracts based on the value of commodities or commodities indexes; and commodity futures. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Engaging in commodity-linked derivatives transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund. Currently focusing investments in inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, but may also invest in inflation-protected debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities other than the U.S. Treasury, and by other entities such as corporations and foreign governments. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default) and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.