Fidelity® SAI Inflation-Focused Fund

FIFGX | Fund

$9.21

$3.85 B

1.51%

$0.14

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.9%

1 yr return

-18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.85 B

Holdings in Top 10

80.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fidelity® SAI Inflation-Focused Fund

FIFGX | Fund

$9.21

$3.85 B

1.51%

$0.14

0.40%

FIFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® SAI Inflation-Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Matteson

Fund Description

Normally investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, inflation-indexed securities, U.S. Treasury securities, cash, and cash equivalents. Investing up to 25% of assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments including commodity-linked notes; total return swaps, options, and forward contracts based on the value of commodities or commodities indexes; and commodity futures. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Engaging in commodity-linked derivatives transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund. Currently focusing investments in inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury, but may also invest in inflation-protected debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities other than the U.S. Treasury, and by other entities such as corporations and foreign governments. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default) and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.
Read More

FIFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -46.9% 171.4% 84.83%
1 Yr -18.6% -73.2% 2035.5% 73.60%
3 Yr 0.9%* -20.3% 194.3% 78.29%
5 Yr N/A* -26.7% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -45.7% 2475.6% 59.42%
2021 -1.5% -87.8% 170.8% 67.88%
2020 -0.6% -34.5% 58.1% 61.94%
2019 1.8% -22.1% 8.0% 36.36%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -27.1% 171.4% 85.88%
1 Yr -18.6% -55.0% 2035.5% 74.01%
3 Yr 0.9%* -20.3% 194.3% 80.12%
5 Yr N/A* -26.7% 83.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -45.7% 2475.6% 59.42%
2021 -1.5% -87.8% 170.8% 67.88%
2020 -0.6% -34.5% 58.1% 61.94%
2019 1.8% -22.1% 8.0% 36.36%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIFGX Category Low Category High FIFGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.85 B 554 K 56.7 B 10.11%
Number of Holdings 62 1 846 37.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.7 B 2.66 M 63.2 B 15.71%
Weighting of Top 10 80.76% 20.7% 100.0% 54.62%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIFGX % Rank
Other 		99.69% -47.59% 165.73% 23.19%
Bonds 		82.17% 0.00% 96.71% 6.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 42.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 31.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 51.82%
Cash 		-81.87% -81.87% 100.00% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIFGX % Rank
Government 		82.48% 0.00% 100.00% 3.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.52% 0.00% 100.00% 88.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 55.65%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 62.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 40.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIFGX % Rank
US 		82.17% 0.00% 97.72% 5.80%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 51.45%

FIFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.20% 16.76% 94.96%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.75% 10.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.02% 0.45% 33.33%

Sales Fees

FIFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 0.00% 244.00% 82.41%

FIFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIFGX Category Low Category High FIFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 36.00% 69.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIFGX Category Low Category High FIFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.15% -55.71% 52.26% 8.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Matteson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Eric Matteson has been an assistant portfolio manager with Geode since March 2010. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Matteson is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matteson worked as a Portfolio manager at Rampart Invest Management Company from February 2005 to March 2010.

Wayne Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

WAYNE D. RYAN, CAIA Portfolio Manager Franklin Alternative Strategies Advisers LLC Pelagos Capital Management Boston, Massachusetts, United States Wayne Ryan is a portfolio manager and a member of the Pelagos Capital Management investment committee. Mr. Ryan has been with the investment and trading of multiple asset classes since 1998 and has been managing multi-alternative and commodity strategies since 2008. He has been a member of the Pelagos team since January 2006. Prior to joining Pelagos, Mr. Ryan's experience was highlighted by eight years of proprietary equity trading. He earned a M.B.A. from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and an A.B. from Harvard College. Mr. Ryan holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.

Ruoyu Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Ruoyu Wang is assistant portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since May 2020. He also manages other funds. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Wang has worked as an assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Wang was a Portfolio Management Associate at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he also held roles in the management of short-term liquidity and performance attribution. He is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

