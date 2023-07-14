Home
Frost Growth Equity Fund

mutual fund
FICEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.57 +0.06 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (FICEX) Primary Inv (FACEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

32.4%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$338 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FICEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frost Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frost Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    19460622
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lutz

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund intends to invest in companies of any market capitalization that Frost Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Frost”) believes will have growing revenues and earnings. The Fund will generally invest in equity securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser performs in-depth analyses of company fundamentals and factors affecting industries to identify companies displaying strong earnings and revenue growth relative to the overall market or relative to their peer group, improving returns on equity and a sustainable competitive advantage.

The Adviser focuses on a number of factors to assess the growth potential of individual companies, such as:

Historical and expected organic revenue growth rates;

Historical and expected earnings growth rates;

Signs of accelerating growth potential;

Positive earnings revisions;

Earnings momentum;

Improving margin and return on equity trends; and

Positive price momentum.

When an attractive growth opportunity is identified, the Adviser seeks to independently develop an intrinsic valuation for the stock. The Adviser believes that the value of a company is determined by discounting the company’s future cash flows or earnings. Valuation factors considered in identifying securities for the Fund’s portfolio include:

Price/earnings ratio;

Price/sales ratio;

Price/earnings to growth ratio;

Enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization;

Enterprise value/sales;

Price/cash flow;

Balance sheet strength; and

Returns on equity and returns on invested capital.

The Adviser also seeks to understand a firm’s competitive position and the industry dynamics in which the firm operates. The Adviser assesses industry growth potential, market share opportunities, cyclicality and pricing power. Further analysis focuses on corporate governance and management’s ability to create value for shareholders.

The Adviser augments its independent fundamental research process with quantitative screens and models. The models are derived from proprietary research or securities industry research studies and score companies based upon a number of fundamental factors. The Adviser uses quantitative analysis to provide an additional layer of objectivity, discipline and consistency to its equity research process. This quantitative analysis complements the fundamental analyses that the Adviser conducts on companies during its stock selection process.

The Fund seeks to buy and hold securities for the long term and seeks to keep portfolio turnover to a minimum. However, the Adviser may sell a security if its price exceeds the Adviser’s assessment of its fair value or in response to a negative company event, a change in management, poor relative price performance, achieved fair valuation, or a deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance or financial strength.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

FICEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.4% -41.7% 64.0% 26.62%
1 Yr 9.8% -46.2% 77.9% 76.50%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 54.71%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 54.30%
10 Yr 2.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 63.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.74%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 39.14%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.78%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 73.54%
2018 -2.3% -15.9% 2.0% 47.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.4% -41.7% 64.0% 25.23%
1 Yr 9.8% -46.2% 77.9% 72.31%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 54.55%
5 Yr 4.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 41.52%
10 Yr 9.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 25.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FICEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.74%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 39.14%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.78%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 73.54%
2018 0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 7.82%

NAV & Total Return History

FICEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FICEX Category Low Category High FICEX % Rank
Net Assets 338 M 189 K 222 B 68.94%
Number of Holdings 57 2 3509 56.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M -1.37 M 104 B 68.51%
Weighting of Top 10 52.05% 11.4% 116.5% 22.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.34%
  2. Apple Inc 9.72%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.72%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.05%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.67%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.49%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.33%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.89%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FICEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.51% 50.26% 104.50% 67.44%
Cash 		2.49% -10.83% 49.73% 28.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 26.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 31.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 22.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 20.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FICEX % Rank
Technology 		38.75% 0.00% 65.70% 36.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.96% 0.00% 62.57% 18.80%
Healthcare 		13.05% 0.00% 39.76% 43.03%
Communication Services 		11.50% 0.00% 66.40% 39.98%
Financial Services 		10.71% 0.00% 43.06% 35.37%
Industrials 		2.73% 0.00% 30.65% 85.33%
Basic Materials 		1.10% 0.00% 18.91% 52.76%
Consumer Defense 		0.97% 0.00% 25.50% 81.20%
Energy 		0.76% 0.00% 41.09% 44.44%
Real Estate 		0.47% 0.00% 16.05% 58.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 45.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FICEX % Rank
US 		96.34% 34.69% 100.00% 38.17%
Non US 		1.17% 0.00% 54.22% 71.81%

FICEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 20.29% 82.12%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 24.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FICEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 316.74% 19.03%

FICEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FICEX Category Low Category High FICEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 32.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FICEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FICEX Category Low Category High FICEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -6.13% 1.75% 29.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FICEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FICEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lutz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2008

14.11

14.1%

John Lutz, CFA® Senior Fund Manager and Senior Research Analyst John joined Frost Bank, the parent company of Frost Investment Advisors, LLC, in 1995 as a research analyst and has over 20 years of investment experience. As the lead manager of the Frost Growth Equity team, he is directly responsible for stock selection and sector allocation.

Jonathan Waite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Jonathan M. Waite, CFA, CPA, is the founder of McKay Capital Management, LLC, which manages a long-short, consumer discretionary focused equity fund. Since inception through the end of 2008, the fund beat the relevant consumer discretionary index by 64 percentage points with less than a third of the volatility (including a net performance of up 7.5% in 2008). Before McKay, Jonathan was the senior equity restaurant analyst at McDonald Investments/KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jonathan developed proprietary “grass roots” survey work to bring value-added industry insight and market leading investment recommendations to his institutional investor client base. This included developing relationships with franchisees, consultants, restaurant operators as well as executives from small, mid and large-cap companies. Jonathan was recognized twice by the Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for stock picking in his industry (ranked #1 in 2003 and #2 in 2005). In addition, he was highly ranked by Zachs and Starmine for his stock picking.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

