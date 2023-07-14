Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FHBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Freedom® Blend 2045 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), some of which are actively managed and others of which are passively managed, meaning they seek to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Blend Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2045. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s neutral asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. The neutral asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including investment grade debt, inflation-protected debt, and long-term treasury debt), and short-term funds. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund's target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund's overall investment objective. As of April 1, 2021, the fund's neutral asset allocation to underlying Fidelity® funds and futures was approximately:     Domestic Equity Funds 54%     International Equity Funds 36%     Investment Grade Bond Funds 7%     Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3%   Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 0%   Short-Term Funds 0% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. As a result of the active asset allocation strategy (discussed below), actual allocations may differ from the neutral allocations above. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will use an active asset allocation strategy to increase or decrease asset class exposures relative to the neutral asset allocations reflected above by up to 10% for equity funds, bond funds and short-term funds to reflect the Adviser's market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term. The asset allocations in the glide path and pie chart above are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect any decisions made by the Adviser to overweight or underweight an asset class. The Adviser may also make active asset allocations within other asset classes (such as commodities, high yield debt (also referred to as junk bonds), floating rate debt, real estate debt, international debt, and emerging markets debt) from 0% to 10% of the fund’s total assets individually, but no more than 25% in aggregate within those other asset classes. Such asset classes are not reflected in the neutral asset allocations reflected in the glide path and pie chart above. Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2045 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.
Read More

FHBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% 7.5% 15.1% 5.56%
1 Yr 13.8% -51.3% 17.1% 12.96%
3 Yr 2.8%* -21.5% 10.2% 44.67%
5 Yr N/A* -13.3% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -65.7% -14.5% 55.09%
2021 3.4% -2.4% 8.9% 53.88%
2020 3.9% 0.8% 4.9% 37.44%
2019 5.2% 1.3% 5.3% 5.68%
2018 N/A -6.3% -1.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% 7.5% 15.1% 5.56%
1 Yr 13.8% -51.3% 17.1% 12.96%
3 Yr 2.8%* -21.5% 10.2% 44.67%
5 Yr N/A* -13.3% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 7.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -65.7% -14.5% 55.09%
2021 3.4% -2.4% 8.9% 53.88%
2020 3.9% 0.8% 4.9% 37.44%
2019 5.2% 1.3% 5.3% 5.68%
2018 N/A -5.3% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHBFX Category Low Category High FHBFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.24 B 1.25 M 63.9 B 35.48%
Number of Holdings 36 2 560 12.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 972 M 844 K 63.2 B 39.63%
Weighting of Top 10 82.67% 38.2% 100.0% 58.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Series Large Cap Value Index 14.87%
  2. FidelityÂ® Series Emerging Markets Opps 12.91%
  3. FidelityÂ® Series Blue Chip Growth 10.15%
  4. FidelityÂ® Series Large Cap Stock 7.62%
  5. FidelityÂ® Series International Value 6.70%
  6. FidelityÂ® Series Overseas 6.55%
  7. FidelityÂ® Series International Growth 6.54%
  8. FidelityÂ® Series Large Cp Grwth Idx 6.49%
  9. FidelityÂ® Series Value Discovery 5.56%
  10. FidelityÂ® Series Long-Term Trs Bd Idx 5.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHBFX % Rank
Stocks 		89.39% 0.00% 97.08% 31.80%
Bonds 		7.39% 0.74% 70.05% 67.28%
Cash 		2.59% -5.77% 27.10% 55.76%
Other 		0.40% -1.01% 17.70% 34.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 0.38% 16.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 1.09% 83.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHBFX % Rank
Technology 		18.70% 14.05% 23.99% 56.74%
Financial Services 		18.05% 13.09% 18.83% 6.98%
Industrials 		11.66% 9.12% 12.31% 17.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.43% 8.06% 13.31% 39.07%
Healthcare 		11.16% 10.69% 14.59% 93.49%
Communication Services 		7.34% 5.69% 10.23% 46.05%
Basic Materials 		6.11% 3.18% 6.86% 9.30%
Consumer Defense 		5.55% 4.68% 11.06% 88.84%
Energy 		5.51% 2.33% 6.54% 8.84%
Utilities 		2.32% 1.89% 8.09% 88.84%
Real Estate 		2.18% 1.86% 10.17% 86.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHBFX % Rank
US 		47.51% 0.00% 70.31% 82.49%
Non US 		41.88% 0.00% 44.41% 9.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHBFX % Rank
Government 		54.11% 11.67% 67.01% 6.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		31.98% 4.34% 78.34% 42.40%
Corporate 		11.08% 0.48% 43.85% 76.96%
Securitized 		2.45% 0.00% 34.36% 86.18%
Derivative 		0.36% 0.00% 24.93% 36.41%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 1.01% 84.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHBFX % Rank
US 		6.62% 0.70% 45.33% 66.36%
Non US 		0.77% 0.04% 24.72% 67.28%

FHBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 40.37% 59.52%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 0.89% 75.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

FHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.42% 115.00% 51.26%

FHBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHBFX Category Low Category High FHBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 88.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHBFX Category Low Category High FHBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -0.28% 3.87% 20.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.71 2.41

