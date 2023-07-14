Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
82.7%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FHBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|5.56%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|12.96%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-21.5%
|10.2%
|44.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|55.09%
|2021
|3.4%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|53.88%
|2020
|3.9%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|37.44%
|2019
|5.2%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|5.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|N/A
|FHBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.24 B
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|35.48%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|560
|12.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|972 M
|844 K
|63.2 B
|39.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|82.67%
|38.2%
|100.0%
|58.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.39%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|31.80%
|Bonds
|7.39%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|67.28%
|Cash
|2.59%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|55.76%
|Other
|0.40%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|34.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|16.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|83.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Technology
|18.70%
|14.05%
|23.99%
|56.74%
|Financial Services
|18.05%
|13.09%
|18.83%
|6.98%
|Industrials
|11.66%
|9.12%
|12.31%
|17.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.43%
|8.06%
|13.31%
|39.07%
|Healthcare
|11.16%
|10.69%
|14.59%
|93.49%
|Communication Services
|7.34%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|46.05%
|Basic Materials
|6.11%
|3.18%
|6.86%
|9.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.55%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|88.84%
|Energy
|5.51%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|8.84%
|Utilities
|2.32%
|1.89%
|8.09%
|88.84%
|Real Estate
|2.18%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|86.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHBFX % Rank
|US
|47.51%
|0.00%
|70.31%
|82.49%
|Non US
|41.88%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|9.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Government
|54.11%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|6.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|31.98%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|42.40%
|Corporate
|11.08%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|76.96%
|Securitized
|2.45%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|86.18%
|Derivative
|0.36%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|36.41%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|84.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHBFX % Rank
|US
|6.62%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|66.36%
|Non US
|0.77%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|67.28%
|FHBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|59.52%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.89%
|75.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FHBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FHBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|51.26%
|FHBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|88.02%
|FHBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|FHBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|20.41%
|FHBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.71
|2.41
