Fidelity® Multi-Asset Index Fund

FFNOX | Fund

$53.60

$7.68 B

0.02%

$0.01

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$7.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fidelity® Multi-Asset Index Fund

FFNOX | Fund

$53.60

$7.68 B

0.02%

$0.01

0.10%

FFNOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Multi-Asset Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing in a combination of Fidelity® stock and bond index funds (underlying Fidelity® funds) using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors seeking a broadly diversified, index-based investment. Allocating assets among underlying Fidelity® index funds according to an asset allocation of approximately:     Fidelity® 500 Index Fund 41%     Fidelity® International Index Fund 24%     Fidelity® Extended Market Index Fund 10%     Fidelity® Emerging Markets Index Fund 10%     Fidelity® U.S. Bond Index Fund 7%     Fidelity® Long-Term Treasury Bond Index Fund 5%     Fidelity® International Bond Index Fund 3%
Read More

FFNOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -3.2% 29.3% 2.25%
1 Yr 11.6% -12.9% 32.0% 8.68%
3 Yr 3.3%* -6.4% 12.7% 20.00%
5 Yr 3.3%* -8.2% 5.9% 7.25%
10 Yr 5.0%* -6.8% 6.1% 2.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -37.4% -8.2% 76.97%
2021 5.2% -5.0% 12.0% 24.75%
2020 4.1% -5.7% 7.8% 12.01%
2019 5.0% -2.1% 6.3% 4.73%
2018 -1.9% -6.1% -0.8% 5.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -14.6% 29.3% 2.25%
1 Yr 11.6% -12.9% 57.6% 8.95%
3 Yr 3.3%* -6.4% 22.1% 19.10%
5 Yr 3.3%* -7.8% 16.4% 9.85%
10 Yr 6.3%* -3.3% 8.5% 7.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFNOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -37.4% -8.2% 76.97%
2021 5.2% -5.0% 12.0% 25.08%
2020 4.1% -5.7% 7.8% 12.01%
2019 5.0% -2.1% 6.3% 4.73%
2018 -1.8% -6.1% 0.1% 32.45%

NAV & Total Return History

FFNOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFNOX Category Low Category High FFNOX % Rank
Net Assets 7.68 B 963 K 126 B 19.23%
Number of Holdings 8 4 7731 95.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.68 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 13.78%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 13.3% 100.0% 7.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® 500 Index 40.62%
  2. FidelityÂ® International Index 24.15%
  3. FidelityÂ® Emerging Markets Idx 10.07%
  4. FidelityÂ® Extended Market Index 9.69%
  5. FidelityÂ® US Bond Index 7.31%
  6. FidelityÂ® Long-Term Trs Bd Index 4.95%
  7. FidelityÂ® International Bond Index 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFNOX % Rank
Stocks 		84.47% 0.19% 99.72% 5.13%
Bonds 		15.20% 0.00% 91.12% 60.58%
Cash 		0.21% -7.71% 88.33% 94.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 26.48% 84.62%
Other 		0.03% -2.61% 17.60% 57.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 78.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFNOX % Rank
Technology 		20.15% 1.07% 52.93% 42.31%
Financial Services 		15.68% 0.28% 52.80% 38.78%
Healthcare 		12.32% 0.00% 36.30% 63.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.36% 0.00% 16.01% 26.28%
Industrials 		10.26% 1.16% 32.55% 55.13%
Communication Services 		7.88% 0.00% 26.62% 29.17%
Consumer Defense 		7.02% 0.00% 27.24% 35.26%
Basic Materials 		5.01% 0.00% 15.48% 23.72%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 29.22% 66.03%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 33.86% 62.18%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 31.67% 59.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFNOX % Rank
US 		50.06% 0.19% 96.85% 77.24%
Non US 		34.41% 0.00% 35.45% 2.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFNOX % Rank
Government 		55.78% 0.00% 99.71% 6.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		21.01% 0.00% 100.00% 43.59%
Securitized 		11.71% 0.00% 37.97% 41.67%
Corporate 		11.27% 0.00% 100.00% 86.22%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 17.02% 37.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 62.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFNOX % Rank
US 		11.89% 0.00% 91.12% 69.23%
Non US 		3.31% 0.00% 18.39% 28.21%

FFNOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 3.35% 97.00%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 31.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FFNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFNOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 398.00% 48.11%

FFNOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFNOX Category Low Category High FFNOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 7.05% 53.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFNOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFNOX Category Low Category High FFNOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.87% -1.12% 5.55% 18.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFNOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFNOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2009

13.38

13.4%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Finola McGuire Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

