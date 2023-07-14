Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$1.74 B
Holdings in Top 10
75.3%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FFFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|71.76%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|18.98%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-21.5%
|10.2%
|60.91%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-13.3%
|5.5%
|65.45%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|65.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFFZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|75.46%
|2021
|2.6%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|64.08%
|2020
|3.3%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|74.87%
|2019
|4.2%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|55.68%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|78.34%
|FFFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.74 B
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|23.04%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|560
|18.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.3 B
|844 K
|63.2 B
|27.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.26%
|38.2%
|100.0%
|73.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.09%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|41.01%
|Bonds
|7.36%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|73.73%
|Cash
|2.88%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|47.93%
|Other
|0.41%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|31.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|11.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|72.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.83%
|13.09%
|18.83%
|2.79%
|Technology
|17.40%
|14.05%
|23.99%
|86.98%
|Healthcare
|12.39%
|10.69%
|14.59%
|54.88%
|Industrials
|11.65%
|9.12%
|12.31%
|22.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.10%
|8.06%
|13.31%
|97.21%
|Communication Services
|7.68%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|25.58%
|Basic Materials
|6.86%
|3.18%
|6.86%
|2.79%
|Energy
|6.31%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|4.19%
|Consumer Defense
|5.55%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|88.37%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|1.89%
|8.09%
|93.49%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|98.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFFZX % Rank
|US
|45.91%
|0.00%
|70.31%
|89.40%
|Non US
|43.18%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|6.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Government
|51.07%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|11.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|34.91%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|29.49%
|Corporate
|11.37%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|71.89%
|Securitized
|2.09%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|90.78%
|Derivative
|0.52%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|28.57%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|71.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFFZX % Rank
|US
|6.55%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|71.43%
|Non US
|0.81%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|64.06%
|FFFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|23.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.89%
|96.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FFFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|28.57%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FFFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFFZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|64.82%
|FFFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|57.60%
|FFFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|FFFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFFZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|15.31%
|FFFZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2009
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2008
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2007
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.71
|2.41
