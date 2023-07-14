Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$12.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FFEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Freedom® Index 2025 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to an asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2025. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. The asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including investment grade debt, inflation-protected debt, and long-term treasury debt), and short-term funds. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund's target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund's overall investment objective. Using an asset allocation among underlying Fidelity® funds and futures as of April 1, 2021, of approximately:     Domestic Equity Funds 34%     International Equity Funds 23%     Investment Grade Bond Funds 31%     Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3%     Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 4%     Short-Term Funds 5% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding. Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2025 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.
Read More

FFEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% 3.2% 10.1% 13.45%
1 Yr 5.8% -14.2% 11.2% 24.22%
3 Yr 1.4%* -11.2% 6.7% 11.27%
5 Yr 0.4%* -8.2% 3.2% 21.43%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.0% 48.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -33.6% -9.0% 43.95%
2021 3.6% -9.4% 6.2% 8.45%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 4.2% 9.90%
2019 1.3% 1.0% 4.0% 94.41%
2018 -1.4% -4.7% -1.1% 1.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% 3.2% 10.1% 13.45%
1 Yr 5.8% -14.2% 11.2% 24.22%
3 Yr 1.4%* -11.2% 6.7% 11.27%
5 Yr 0.4%* -7.4% 3.2% 30.95%
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 4.8% 47.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -33.6% -9.0% 43.95%
2021 3.6% -9.4% 6.2% 8.45%
2020 3.5% -2.9% 4.2% 9.90%
2019 1.3% 1.0% 4.0% 94.41%
2018 -1.3% -3.8% -0.7% 36.25%

NAV & Total Return History

FFEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFEDX Category Low Category High FFEDX % Rank
Net Assets 12.8 B 1.06 M 79.7 B 9.38%
Number of Holdings 9 2 621 86.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 B 293 K 78.7 B 8.04%
Weighting of Top 10 99.95% 43.9% 100.0% 3.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Series Total Market Index 32.44%
  2. FidelityÂ® Series Bond Index 29.28%
  3. FidelityÂ® Series Global ex US Index 22.09%
  4. FidelityÂ® Srs 5+ Yr Inf-Ptctd Bd Idx 5.93%
  5. FidelityÂ® Series Intl Dev Mkts Bd Idx 4.08%
  6. FidelityÂ® Series Long-Term Trs Bd Idx 3.88%
  7. FidelityÂ® Series Treasury Bill Index 1.27%
  8. FidelityÂ® Series Infl-Prtct Bd Idx 0.99%
  9. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEDX % Rank
Stocks 		54.49% 0.00% 59.60% 22.32%
Bonds 		44.06% 8.18% 68.33% 51.79%
Cash 		1.12% -4.39% 50.45% 87.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.31% 0.01% 3.27% 83.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.28% 59.82%
Other 		0.01% -0.61% 22.94% 79.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEDX % Rank
Technology 		19.25% 13.93% 23.93% 40.54%
Financial Services 		16.21% 12.41% 19.06% 17.57%
Healthcare 		12.27% 10.77% 15.01% 57.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 8.02% 13.41% 48.65%
Industrials 		10.06% 8.30% 12.73% 69.37%
Communication Services 		7.51% 5.69% 9.94% 27.48%
Consumer Defense 		7.51% 4.91% 11.03% 17.12%
Basic Materials 		5.18% 3.15% 7.09% 27.48%
Energy 		4.84% 2.40% 7.33% 28.83%
Real Estate 		3.35% 1.86% 14.43% 74.77%
Utilities 		2.95% 1.89% 8.11% 45.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEDX % Rank
US 		32.25% 0.00% 46.65% 45.09%
Non US 		22.24% 0.00% 28.96% 16.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEDX % Rank
Government 		57.10% 10.22% 96.47% 2.23%
Securitized 		17.10% 0.00% 37.85% 51.34%
Corporate 		14.32% 0.53% 45.80% 93.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.14% 0.94% 80.26% 50.89%
Municipal 		0.34% 0.00% 1.29% 37.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.20% 76.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFEDX % Rank
US 		38.20% 7.53% 67.13% 43.30%
Non US 		5.86% 0.18% 17.82% 54.91%

FFEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 48.41% 94.47%
Management Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.78% 33.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

FFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 1.50% 97.00% 36.41%

FFEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFEDX Category Low Category High FFEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.29% 0.00% 3.48% 34.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFEDX Category Low Category High FFEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% 0.27% 3.72% 35.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Finola McGuire Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.8 2.41

