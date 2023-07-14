To achieve its objective of providing investors the opportunity to participate in the investment characteristics of gold, the Gold Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in gold and/or securities (which may include both equity (e.g., common stocks) and, to a limited extent, debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds)) directly related to gold or issuers principally engaged in the gold industry, including securities of gold mining finance companies as well as operating companies with long-, medium- or short-life mines. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in equity and, to a limited extent, debt instruments unrelated to gold or the gold industry. The Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in fixed income instruments (without regard to credit rating or time to maturity), short-term debt instruments, other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

An investment in the Gold Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. However, many investors believe that, historically, a limited exposure to investments in gold or gold-related instruments may provide some offset against the market impact of political and economic disruptions, as well as relieve inflationary or deflationary pressures.

The Gold Fund is a “non-diversified” fund. It generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts). The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary in order to gain

exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies.

Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodities and related instruments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to any investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Compliance with the Fund’s investment restrictions generally will be measured on an aggregate basis in respect of the Fund’s and the Subsidiary’s portfolios. The Subsidiary will comply with the 1940 Act provisions governing affiliate transactions and custody of assets. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.

For more information about the Gold Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.