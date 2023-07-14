Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index. Allocating assets according to an asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2060. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. The asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including investment grade debt, inflation-protected debt, and long-term treasury debt), and short-term funds. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund's target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund's overall investment objective. Using an asset allocation among underlying Fidelity® funds and futures as of April 1, 2021, of approximately: Domestic Equity Funds 54% International Equity Funds 36% Investment Grade Bond Funds 7% Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3% Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 0% Short-Term Funds 0% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding. Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2060 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.