YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$2.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FDKLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|22.86%
|2021
|6.7%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|80.10%
|2020
|4.5%
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|9.09%
|2019
|4.2%
|13.0%
|20.8%
|52.94%
|2018
|-1.9%
|1.7%
|8.6%
|23.33%
|FDKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.84 B
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|5.11%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|4
|494
|94.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.72 B
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|5.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.99%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|0.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.73%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|70.84%
|Bonds
|10.05%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|14.17%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|46.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|46.32%
|Other
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|74.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|59.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Technology
|19.25%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|31.34%
|Financial Services
|16.21%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|31.06%
|Healthcare
|12.27%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|58.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|70.30%
|Industrials
|10.06%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|77.38%
|Communication Services
|7.51%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|25.07%
|Consumer Defense
|7.51%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|25.34%
|Basic Materials
|5.18%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|39.51%
|Energy
|4.84%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|25.89%
|Real Estate
|3.35%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|66.21%
|Utilities
|2.95%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|34.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDKLX % Rank
|US
|53.12%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|71.93%
|Non US
|36.61%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|39.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Government
|63.12%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|8.72%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.55%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|79.84%
|Securitized
|11.97%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|37.33%
|Corporate
|10.13%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|62.13%
|Municipal
|0.24%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|26.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|66.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDKLX % Rank
|US
|8.96%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|11.99%
|Non US
|1.09%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|58.86%
|FDKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|95.40%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|36.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FDKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FDKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FDKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|82.40%
|FDKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|14.78%
|FDKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FDKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDKLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.76%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|36.01%
|FDKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 05, 2014
7.82
7.8%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 05, 2014
7.82
7.8%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
