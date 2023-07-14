Home
Trending ETFs

Templeton Developing Markets Trust

mutual fund
FDEVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.54 -0.08 -0.43%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (TEDMX) Primary C (TDMTX) Adv (TDADX) Retirement (TDMRX) Retirement (FDEVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Developing Markets Trust

FDEVX | Fund

$18.54

$1.16 B

4.69%

$0.87

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.89%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FDEVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Developing Markets Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    8368107
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chetan Sehgal

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies located or operating in "developing market countries." Developing market countries include those currently considered to be developing or emerging by the United Nations or the countries’ authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of developing markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of developing market companies, principally common and preferred stocks.

The Fund's investments in equity securities may include investments in the securities of companies of any capitalization, including small and mid capitalization companies. The Fund also invests in American, Global, and European Depositary Receipts. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant investments in one or more countries, such as China or South Korea, or in particular industries or sectors, such as information technology, based on economic conditions. Investments in Chinese companies also may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (VIE) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments. In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of issuers in developed market countries.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. It is anticipated that the Fund typically will hold the securities of approximately 50-90 issuers.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental, research-driven, long-term approach, focusing on companies with sustainable earnings power that are trading at a discount to intrinsic worth. In

assessing individual investment opportunities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company’s securities. The investment manager also focuses on incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors throughout the investment process, including the Fund’s security-selection and portfolio construction process.

The Fund focuses on companies with appropriate and/or good management of material ESG issues, and in analyzing ESG factors, the investment manager conducts a materiality-based ESG assessment through both in-depth research and engagement with companies as appropriate to assess how a company's practices are aimed at improving or maintaining the ESG footprint of its operating model. The following provides examples of ESG elements that can be taken into consideration when assessing a company:

·Environmental considerations, which can include issues such as resource efficiency, carbon emissions management, waste prevention and recycling and pollution prevention and control.

·Social considerations, which can include issues such as labor standards, fair wages, diversity and gender balance, health and safety practices and product safety.

·Governance considerations, which can include issues such as appropriate accounting practices, alignment of interests, board effectiveness, capital allocation, shareholder rights and quality of disclosures.

In addition, the investment manager assesses the potential for improvement through the Fund’s engagement as an active owner. These are targeted engagements with specific goals and objectives based on scope for improvement. The investment manager seeks companies that are good or improving stewards aligned with shareholder interest and the investment manager’s governance assessment includes regular dialogue with companies, monitoring material ESG issues and voting proxies.

The Fund also applies specific ESG exclusions, including companies which, according to the investment manager’s analysis:

·repeatedly and/or seriously violate the United Nations Global Compact Principles;

·manufacture nuclear or controversial weapons defined as anti-personnel mines, biological & chemical weaponry, depleted uranium and cluster munitions or those that manufacture components intended for use in such weapons (companies that derive more than 5% revenue from any other weapons are also be excluded);

·derive more than 25% of their revenue from thermal coal extraction; or

·manufacture tobacco or tobacco products.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company’s fundamentals, when there is significant deterioration of its ESG factors, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

Read More

FDEVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -11.0% 30.2% 20.05%
1 Yr 10.3% -12.7% 29.2% 42.53%
3 Yr -3.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 73.98%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 63.68%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 54.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 7.2% 69.46%
2021 -6.2% -18.2% 13.6% 78.29%
2020 5.0% -7.2% 79.7% 52.85%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 37.54%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 43.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -30.3% 30.2% 19.21%
1 Yr 10.3% -48.9% 29.2% 38.80%
3 Yr -3.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 74.01%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 65.38%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 53.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -50.1% 7.2% 69.46%
2021 -6.2% -18.2% 13.6% 78.29%
2020 5.0% -7.2% 79.7% 52.85%
2019 4.9% -4.4% 9.2% 37.54%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 50.82%

NAV & Total Return History

FDEVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDEVX Category Low Category High FDEVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 717 K 102 B 35.04%
Number of Holdings 78 10 6734 64.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 609 M 340 K 19.3 B 30.55%
Weighting of Top 10 52.46% 2.8% 71.7% 3.10%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDEVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.66% 0.90% 110.97% 46.54%
Cash 		2.34% -23.67% 20.19% 47.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 48.27%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 43.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 36.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 44.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDEVX % Rank
Technology 		37.72% 0.00% 47.50% 1.29%
Financial Services 		22.14% 0.00% 48.86% 51.62%
Communication Services 		12.06% 0.00% 39.29% 15.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.10% 0.00% 48.94% 64.29%
Basic Materials 		9.06% 0.00% 30.03% 36.74%
Consumer Defense 		3.27% 0.00% 28.13% 88.49%
Energy 		1.70% 0.00% 24.80% 77.23%
Healthcare 		1.58% 0.00% 93.26% 85.25%
Real Estate 		0.77% 0.00% 17.15% 68.95%
Industrials 		0.60% 0.00% 43.53% 95.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 80.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDEVX % Rank
Non US 		95.81% -4.71% 112.57% 48.52%
US 		1.85% -1.60% 104.72% 31.19%

FDEVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.03% 41.06% 63.96%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.00% 2.00% 85.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 73.47%

Sales Fees

FDEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.89% 0.00% 190.00% 15.10%

FDEVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDEVX Category Low Category High FDEVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.69% 0.00% 12.61% 14.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDEVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDEVX Category Low Category High FDEVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -1.98% 17.62% 37.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDEVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

FDEVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chetan Sehgal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Chetan Sehgal, CFA et V-P directeur, est directeur, Stratégies de marchés émergents mondiaux/actions à petite capitalisation pour le Groupe de gestion des actions de marchés émergents Templeton. Avant de se joindre à Franklin Templeton, il était analyste de notation principal pour le Credit Rating Information Services of India. Il détient un B. Ing de l’Université de Bombay et un diplôme de cycle supérieur en finance et en politique d’entreprise de l’Indian Institute of Management à Bangalore.

Andrew Ness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in September 2018, Andrew was as a Portfolio Manager at Martin Currie, an Edinburgh based asset manager. He began his career at Murray Johnstone in 1994 and also worked with Deutsche Asset Management in both London and New York before joining Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in 2007. Mr Ness holds a B.A. (Hons) in Economics and an MSc in Business Economics from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. He is an Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

