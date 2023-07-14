Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.4%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
72.2%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FDCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|48.95%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|30.07%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-25.9%
|5.8%
|68.89%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|73.95%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.3%
|3.2%
|87.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|FDCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-32.2%
|-12.0%
|85.31%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|82.96%
|2020
|1.6%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|85.82%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|67.44%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-3.6%
|-1.0%
|79.82%
|Period
|FDCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|48.95%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|30.07%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-25.9%
|5.8%
|68.89%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|75.63%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-7.3%
|3.9%
|51.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|FDCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-32.2%
|-12.0%
|85.31%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|82.96%
|2020
|1.6%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|85.82%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|67.44%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-3.6%
|-0.5%
|74.56%
|FDCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|1.43 M
|46 B
|34.03%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|7
|562
|22.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.22 B
|169 K
|45.4 B
|34.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.23%
|47.3%
|100.0%
|55.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|47.85%
|0.00%
|51.46%
|22.92%
|Bonds
|46.79%
|22.15%
|75.85%
|67.36%
|Cash
|4.52%
|-1.67%
|45.29%
|56.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.38%
|48.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|20.14%
|Other
|0.09%
|-0.70%
|9.51%
|44.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.15%
|12.26%
|19.15%
|1.41%
|Technology
|17.27%
|13.94%
|23.92%
|71.13%
|Healthcare
|11.86%
|10.66%
|15.12%
|72.54%
|Industrials
|11.63%
|8.53%
|12.76%
|21.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.38%
|7.73%
|13.31%
|81.69%
|Communication Services
|7.57%
|5.56%
|9.97%
|25.35%
|Basic Materials
|7.16%
|3.04%
|7.27%
|9.15%
|Energy
|6.23%
|2.44%
|8.11%
|9.86%
|Consumer Defense
|5.56%
|4.92%
|10.96%
|85.92%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|1.91%
|7.99%
|89.44%
|Real Estate
|1.98%
|1.87%
|16.02%
|93.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Non US
|25.43%
|0.00%
|26.19%
|4.17%
|US
|22.42%
|0.00%
|39.75%
|88.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Government
|49.45%
|21.49%
|99.39%
|36.81%
|Corporate
|18.58%
|0.01%
|46.14%
|71.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.09%
|0.60%
|62.69%
|15.97%
|Securitized
|14.42%
|0.00%
|30.82%
|65.28%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.32%
|20.83%
|Derivative
|0.08%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDCFX % Rank
|US
|40.11%
|20.15%
|75.85%
|53.47%
|Non US
|6.68%
|0.00%
|16.75%
|61.81%
|FDCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.01%
|49.43%
|7.97%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|93.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FDCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|FDCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FDCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|5.00%
|137.00%
|47.62%
|FDCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.70%
|56.94%
|FDCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FDCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|0.16%
|3.78%
|71.63%
|FDCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2010
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2008
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2007
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2006
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2004
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|16.18
|5.89
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...