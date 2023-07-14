Home
Fidelity Advisor Freedom® 2020 Fund

mutual fund
FDCFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.12 -0.05 -0.45%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Inst (FDIFX) Primary C (FDCFX) M (FDTFX) A (FDAFX) Inst (FOGLX) Inst (FIJLX)
FDCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor Freedom® 2020 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 24, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

FDCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% 4.2% 9.6% 48.95%
1 Yr 4.1% -14.2% 8.5% 30.07%
3 Yr -4.4%* -25.9% 5.8% 68.89%
5 Yr -3.6%* -16.3% 2.2% 73.95%
10 Yr -1.5%* -7.3% 3.2% 87.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -32.2% -12.0% 85.31%
2021 -1.2% -34.6% 5.8% 82.96%
2020 1.6% -4.2% 4.1% 85.82%
2019 2.5% 0.0% 3.7% 67.44%
2018 -2.8% -3.6% -1.0% 79.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% 4.2% 9.6% 48.95%
1 Yr 4.1% -14.2% 8.5% 30.07%
3 Yr -4.4%* -25.9% 5.8% 68.89%
5 Yr -3.6%* -16.3% 2.2% 75.63%
10 Yr 1.0%* -7.3% 3.9% 51.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -32.2% -12.0% 85.31%
2021 -1.2% -34.6% 5.8% 82.96%
2020 1.6% -4.2% 4.1% 85.82%
2019 2.5% 0.0% 3.7% 67.44%
2018 -2.1% -3.6% -0.5% 74.56%

NAV & Total Return History

FDCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDCFX Category Low Category High FDCFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 B 1.43 M 46 B 34.03%
Number of Holdings 41 7 562 22.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 B 169 K 45.4 B 34.03%
Weighting of Top 10 72.23% 47.3% 100.0% 55.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Series Investment Grade Bond 28.49%
  2. FidelityÂ® Series Emerging Markets Opps 8.45%
  3. FidelityÂ® Srs 5+ Yr Inf-Ptctd Bd Idx 7.28%
  4. FidelityÂ® Series Large Cap Stock 4.78%
  5. FidelityÂ® Series International Value 4.30%
  6. FidelityÂ® Series Overseas 4.19%
  7. FidelityÂ® Series International Growth 4.18%
  8. FidelityÂ® Series Long-Term Trs Bd Idx 4.17%
  9. FidelityÂ® Series Value Discovery 3.20%
  10. FidelityÂ® Series Intl Dev Mkts Bd Idx 3.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDCFX % Rank
Stocks 		47.85% 0.00% 51.46% 22.92%
Bonds 		46.79% 22.15% 75.85% 67.36%
Cash 		4.52% -1.67% 45.29% 56.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 1.38% 48.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 0.31% 20.14%
Other 		0.09% -0.70% 9.51% 44.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDCFX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.15% 12.26% 19.15% 1.41%
Technology 		17.27% 13.94% 23.92% 71.13%
Healthcare 		11.86% 10.66% 15.12% 72.54%
Industrials 		11.63% 8.53% 12.76% 21.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.38% 7.73% 13.31% 81.69%
Communication Services 		7.57% 5.56% 9.97% 25.35%
Basic Materials 		7.16% 3.04% 7.27% 9.15%
Energy 		6.23% 2.44% 8.11% 9.86%
Consumer Defense 		5.56% 4.92% 10.96% 85.92%
Utilities 		2.21% 1.91% 7.99% 89.44%
Real Estate 		1.98% 1.87% 16.02% 93.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDCFX % Rank
Non US 		25.43% 0.00% 26.19% 4.17%
US 		22.42% 0.00% 39.75% 88.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDCFX % Rank
Government 		49.45% 21.49% 99.39% 36.81%
Corporate 		18.58% 0.01% 46.14% 71.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.09% 0.60% 62.69% 15.97%
Securitized 		14.42% 0.00% 30.82% 65.28%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 1.32% 20.83%
Derivative 		0.08% 0.00% 15.15% 33.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDCFX % Rank
US 		40.11% 20.15% 75.85% 53.47%
Non US 		6.68% 0.00% 16.75% 61.81%

FDCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 49.43% 7.97%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 0.62% 93.71%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FDCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 75.00%

Trading Fees

FDCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 5.00% 137.00% 47.62%

FDCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDCFX Category Low Category High FDCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.70% 56.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDCFX Category Low Category High FDCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% 0.16% 3.78% 71.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FDCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 16.18 5.89 2.41

