Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.