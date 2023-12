Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities and derivative contracts and/or hybrid instruments to implement its investment strategy. The Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund’s performance by allocating relatively more of its portfolio to the security type that the Adviser expects to offer the best balance between current income and risk. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade. The Adviser may lengthen or shorten duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook, but the Fund has no set duration parameters. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in derivative contracts or hybrid contracts (such as, for example, futures contracts, options contracts and swap contracts) to implement its investment strategy as more fully described herein. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. When selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund can invest in securities directly or in other investment companies, including, for example, funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates (an “Underlying Fund”). At times, the Fund’s investment in Underlying Funds may be a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in corporate fixed-income investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate fixed-income investments.