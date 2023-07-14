Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$4.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.64%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks (substantially dividend paying) and debt securities. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in debt securities, including bonds, notes, debentures and money market securities. In addition, the Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in equity securities, primarily common and preferred stock. To the extent that the value of convertible and preferred securities can be attributed to their debt characteristics, they will be treated as debt securities for purposes of this investment policy.
The Fund seeks income by investing in a combination of corporate, agency and government bonds issued in the United States and other countries, as well as common stocks of companies in any market capitalization range and convertible securities. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in equity securities and convertible securities of companies from a variety of industries.
The Fund generally invests in investment grade debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration. The Fund does not currently anticipate investing more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The Fund also invests in equity-linked notes, which are hybrid derivative-type instruments that are specially designed to combine the characteristics of one or more reference securities (usually a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks (underlying securities)) and a related equity derivative, such as a put or call option, in a single note form.
The Fund may, from time to time, use (i) equity-related derivatives, which may include call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes and options on equity index futures, (ii) interest rate derivatives, including interest rate swaps and interest rate/bond futures contracts, (iii) currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts, currency futures contracts, currency swaps and currency options and (iv) credit-related derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on credit default swaps for various purposes, including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity,
gaining exposure to particular instruments or markets in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected securities, markets, interest rates, countries, currencies, credits or durations.
The investment manager applies a “bottom-up” approach to investing in individual securities. The investment manager will assess the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value. In determining an optimal mix of equity and fixed-income investments for the Fund, the investment manager assesses changing economic, market and industry conditions.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund employs a managed distribution policy that is designed to provide shareholders with regular distributions from their investment. Under this policy, the Fund distributes twelve level monthly payments throughout each calendar year to enable shareholders to estimate the distributions they will receive from the Fund; however, the twelfth monthly payment may be greater than the initially anticipated amount if additional income or capital gains are required to be distributed. The targeted annual payout rate for all share classes is between approximately 2.75% and 6.25% per share based on the last net asset value of the Fund of the prior calendar year in which the distribution is being made (e.g., for distributions made in 2022, the targeted annual payout rate for all share classes will be based on the Fund’s net asset value on December 31, 2021). The distribution rate will vary by class based on the expenses of each class. Every year, the investment manager will undertake to determine if an adjustment should be made to the monthly rate.
It is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund notwithstanding the managed distribution policy. There can be no assurance or guarantee that the Fund will provide a fixed stable level of distributions at any time or over any period of time. An investment in the Fund could lose money over short, intermediate, or even long periods of time.
|Period
|FBFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|93.35%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|72.86%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|33.33%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|41.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|18.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|FBFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|8.26%
|2021
|3.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|38.31%
|2020
|0.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|90.06%
|2019
|2.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|86.61%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|8.93%
|Period
|FBFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FBFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.02 B
|658 K
|207 B
|21.99%
|Number of Holdings
|184
|2
|15351
|39.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|723 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|44.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.19%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|92.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|50.04%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|81.45%
|Bonds
|35.42%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|40.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|10.54%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|2.18%
|Cash
|2.96%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|60.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.97%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|27.15%
|Other
|0.07%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|40.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Utilities
|22.68%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|2.05%
|Healthcare
|16.48%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|13.82%
|Industrials
|12.63%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|14.23%
|Financial Services
|12.34%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|80.71%
|Technology
|8.03%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|93.16%
|Energy
|6.97%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|22.57%
|Basic Materials
|6.89%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|6.57%
|Consumer Defense
|6.71%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|46.79%
|Communication Services
|4.33%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|91.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.77%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|94.25%
|Real Estate
|0.17%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|93.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBFRX % Rank
|US
|42.84%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|61.94%
|Non US
|7.20%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|61.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|81.66%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|4.91%
|Government
|11.35%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|82.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.88%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|76.26%
|Securitized
|0.98%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|82.81%
|Derivative
|0.13%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|26.60%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|74.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FBFRX % Rank
|US
|28.46%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|57.16%
|Non US
|6.96%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|18.83%
|FBFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|68.20%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|64.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|84.21%
|FBFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FBFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FBFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.64%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|48.97%
|FBFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.84%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|4.99%
|FBFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FBFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FBFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.59%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|7.82%
|FBFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 18, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 03, 2006
15.92
15.9%
Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
