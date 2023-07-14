Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks (substantially dividend paying) and debt securities. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in debt securities, including bonds, notes, debentures and money market securities. In addition, the Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets in equity securities, primarily common and preferred stock. To the extent that the value of convertible and preferred securities can be attributed to their debt characteristics, they will be treated as debt securities for purposes of this investment policy.

The Fund seeks income by investing in a combination of corporate, agency and government bonds issued in the United States and other countries, as well as common stocks of companies in any market capitalization range and convertible securities. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in equity securities and convertible securities of companies from a variety of industries.

The Fund generally invests in investment grade debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration. The Fund does not currently anticipate investing more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The Fund also invests in equity-linked notes, which are hybrid derivative-type instruments that are specially designed to combine the characteristics of one or more reference securities (usually a single stock, a stock index or a basket of stocks (underlying securities)) and a related equity derivative, such as a put or call option, in a single note form.

The Fund may, from time to time, use (i) equity-related derivatives, which may include call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes and options on equity index futures, (ii) interest rate derivatives, including interest rate swaps and interest rate/bond futures contracts, (iii) currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts, currency futures contracts, currency swaps and currency options and (iv) credit-related derivatives, such as credit default swaps and options on credit default swaps for various purposes, including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity,

gaining exposure to particular instruments or markets in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected securities, markets, interest rates, countries, currencies, credits or durations.

The investment manager applies a “bottom-up” approach to investing in individual securities. The investment manager will assess the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value. In determining an optimal mix of equity and fixed-income investments for the Fund, the investment manager assesses changing economic, market and industry conditions.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund employs a managed distribution policy that is designed to provide shareholders with regular distributions from their investment. Under this policy, the Fund distributes twelve level monthly payments throughout each calendar year to enable shareholders to estimate the distributions they will receive from the Fund; however, the twelfth monthly payment may be greater than the initially anticipated amount if additional income or capital gains are required to be distributed. The targeted annual payout rate for all share classes is between approximately 2.75% and 6.25% per share based on the last net asset value of the Fund of the prior calendar year in which the distribution is being made (e.g., for distributions made in 2022, the targeted annual payout rate for all share classes will be based on the Fund’s net asset value on December 31, 2021). The distribution rate will vary by class based on the expenses of each class. Every year, the investment manager will undertake to determine if an adjustment should be made to the monthly rate.

It is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund notwithstanding the managed distribution policy. There can be no assurance or guarantee that the Fund will provide a fixed stable level of distributions at any time or over any period of time. An investment in the Fund could lose money over short, intermediate, or even long periods of time.