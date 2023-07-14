Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FATKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|9.79%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|30.77%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-25.9%
|5.8%
|72.59%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|66.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.3%
|3.2%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|FATKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-32.2%
|-12.0%
|88.11%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|85.93%
|2020
|1.9%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|59.70%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|70.54%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-3.6%
|-1.0%
|62.28%
|FATKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FATKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.2 B
|1.43 M
|46 B
|2.08%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|7
|562
|20.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.7 B
|169 K
|45.4 B
|2.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.77%
|47.3%
|100.0%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FATKX % Rank
|Stocks
|47.67%
|0.00%
|51.46%
|30.56%
|Bonds
|46.13%
|22.15%
|75.85%
|71.53%
|Cash
|5.38%
|-1.67%
|45.29%
|43.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.38%
|60.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|31.94%
|Other
|0.14%
|-0.70%
|9.51%
|31.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FATKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.12%
|12.26%
|19.15%
|5.63%
|Technology
|17.51%
|13.94%
|23.92%
|69.01%
|Industrials
|12.04%
|8.53%
|12.76%
|6.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.32%
|7.73%
|13.31%
|35.21%
|Healthcare
|11.13%
|10.66%
|15.12%
|85.92%
|Basic Materials
|6.83%
|3.04%
|7.27%
|14.08%
|Communication Services
|6.81%
|5.56%
|9.97%
|59.15%
|Energy
|5.89%
|2.44%
|8.11%
|14.08%
|Consumer Defense
|5.43%
|4.92%
|10.96%
|90.85%
|Utilities
|1.98%
|1.91%
|7.99%
|98.59%
|Real Estate
|1.93%
|1.87%
|16.02%
|97.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FATKX % Rank
|Non US
|26.19%
|0.00%
|26.19%
|1.39%
|US
|21.48%
|0.00%
|39.75%
|92.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FATKX % Rank
|Government
|49.07%
|21.49%
|99.39%
|41.67%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.39%
|0.60%
|62.69%
|9.72%
|Corporate
|18.16%
|0.01%
|46.14%
|76.39%
|Securitized
|13.94%
|0.00%
|30.82%
|75.69%
|Municipal
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.32%
|17.36%
|Derivative
|0.06%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|45.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FATKX % Rank
|US
|39.35%
|20.15%
|75.85%
|65.28%
|Non US
|6.78%
|0.00%
|16.75%
|56.94%
|FATKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.01%
|49.43%
|58.70%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|77.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FATKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FATKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FATKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|5.00%
|137.00%
|46.83%
|FATKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FATKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|3.70%
|35.42%
|FATKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FATKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FATKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.46%
|0.16%
|3.78%
|7.80%
|FATKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 13, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|16.18
|5.89
|2.41
