Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$231 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FAEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|85.49%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|48.67%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|19.32%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|27.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|28.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|FAEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|15.02%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.47%
|2020
|2.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|10.77%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|62.48%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|61.42%
|FAEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAEVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|231 M
|1 M
|151 B
|79.59%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|1727
|44.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|78.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.78%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|41.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAEVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|44.17%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|50.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|92.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|91.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|92.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|92.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAEVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.17%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|18.95%
|Financial Services
|20.02%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|40.98%
|Utilities
|11.26%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|3.99%
|Consumer Defense
|10.47%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|26.27%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|73.40%
|Technology
|9.04%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|68.41%
|Communication Services
|8.85%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|10.06%
|Energy
|4.75%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|80.71%
|Basic Materials
|3.24%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|53.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.05%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|95.34%
|Real Estate
|0.71%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|78.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FAEVX % Rank
|US
|82.80%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|85.19%
|Non US
|15.69%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|8.60%
|FAEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|67.26%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FAEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FAEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FAEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|47.80%
|FAEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAEVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|97.86%
|FAEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FAEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FAEVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|63.19%
|FAEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2012
10.35
10.4%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Gavin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to that, Gavin was a vice president of Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Pioneer. He was employed as an analyst at Boston Partners from 2000 to 2002 and at Delphi Management from 1998 to 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
