Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund

mutual fund
FAEVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.75 -0.09 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (FAIVX) Primary M (FAVTX) A (FAVAX) C (FAVCX) Inst (FAEVX)
FAEVX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.75 -0.09 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (FAIVX) Primary M (FAVTX) A (FAVAX) C (FAVCX) Inst (FAEVX)
FAEVX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.75 -0.09 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (FAIVX) Primary M (FAVTX) A (FAVAX) C (FAVCX) Inst (FAEVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund

FAEVX | Fund

$22.75

$231 M

1.22%

$0.28

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$231 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund

FAEVX | Fund

$22.75

$231 M

1.22%

$0.28

0.74%

FAEVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Equity Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Gavin

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry (stocks of these companies are often called "value" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FAEVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -13.6% 215.2% 85.49%
1 Yr 4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 48.67%
3 Yr 11.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 19.32%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 27.43%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 28.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -65.1% 22.3% 15.02%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.47%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 10.77%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 62.48%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 61.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FAEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -13.6% 215.2% 82.49%
1 Yr 4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 46.12%
3 Yr 11.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 19.39%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 32.65%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 26.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FAEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -65.1% 22.3% 15.02%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.56%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 10.77%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 62.75%
2018 -3.8% -8.9% 3.3% 77.15%

NAV & Total Return History

FAEVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FAEVX Category Low Category High FAEVX % Rank
Net Assets 231 M 1 M 151 B 79.59%
Number of Holdings 87 2 1727 44.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 64.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 78.00%
Weighting of Top 10 28.78% 5.0% 99.2% 41.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.65%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 4.01%
  3. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FAEVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 28.02% 125.26% 44.17%
Cash 		1.51% -88.20% 71.98% 50.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 92.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 91.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 92.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 92.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAEVX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.17% 0.00% 30.08% 18.95%
Financial Services 		20.02% 0.00% 58.05% 40.98%
Utilities 		11.26% 0.00% 27.04% 3.99%
Consumer Defense 		10.47% 0.00% 34.10% 26.27%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 42.76% 73.40%
Technology 		9.04% 0.00% 54.02% 68.41%
Communication Services 		8.85% 0.00% 26.58% 10.06%
Energy 		4.75% 0.00% 54.00% 80.71%
Basic Materials 		3.24% 0.00% 21.69% 53.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.05% 0.00% 22.74% 95.34%
Real Estate 		0.71% 0.00% 90.54% 78.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FAEVX % Rank
US 		82.80% 24.51% 121.23% 85.19%
Non US 		15.69% 0.00% 41.42% 8.60%

FAEVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FAEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.04% 45.41% 67.26%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 50.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FAEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FAEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FAEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 488.00% 47.80%

FAEVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FAEVX Category Low Category High FAEVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 41.90% 97.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FAEVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FAEVX Category Low Category High FAEVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.51% 4.28% 63.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FAEVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FAEVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Gavin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2012

10.35

10.4%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Gavin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to that, Gavin was a vice president of Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Pioneer. He was employed as an analyst at Boston Partners from 2000 to 2002 and at Delphi Management from 1998 to 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×