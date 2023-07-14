Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry (stocks of these companies are often called "value" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.