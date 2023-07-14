Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

E-Valuator Very Conservative (0%-15%) RMS Fund

EVVLX | Fund

$9.53

$26.5 M

1.88%

$0.18

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$26.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 287.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EVVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    E-Valuator Very Conservative (0%-15%) RMS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    E-Valuator funds
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Miller

Fund Description

EVVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -5.1% 5.7% 71.94%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.2% 3.7% 24.46%
3 Yr -2.7%* -10.4% 1.0% 39.39%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.5% 3.5% 52.80%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.1% 83.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -39.5% -1.5% 5.80%
2021 -3.3% -4.4% 4.2% 97.78%
2020 2.2% -5.7% 4.1% 11.02%
2019 1.6% 0.8% 4.1% 77.17%
2018 -1.6% -3.1% -0.2% 77.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.4% 5.6% 71.22%
1 Yr 0.8% -12.2% 3.7% 23.02%
3 Yr -2.7%* -10.4% 5.7% 39.39%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.5% 3.8% 55.65%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% 80.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -39.5% -1.5% 5.80%
2021 -3.3% -4.4% 4.2% 97.78%
2020 2.2% -5.7% 4.1% 11.02%
2019 1.6% 0.8% 4.1% 77.17%
2018 -1.6% -3.1% 0.1% 80.65%

NAV & Total Return History

EVVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVVLX Category Low Category High EVVLX % Rank
Net Assets 26.5 M 9 M 6.08 B 89.21%
Number of Holdings 67 3 7774 20.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.9 M -56 M 5.07 B 87.77%
Weighting of Top 10 65.30% 10.9% 102.4% 84.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Short-Duration Real Return Instl 7.11%
  2. Gabelli US Treasury MMkt AAA 5.05%
  3. T. Rowe Price Instl Floating Rate 4.08%
  4. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus R6 3.94%
  5. FidelityÂ® Floating Rate High Income 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVVLX % Rank
Bonds 		74.98% 0.00% 130.40% 30.94%
Cash 		17.28% -54.98% 76.00% 17.99%
Stocks 		3.34% -1.95% 57.00% 97.84%
Convertible Bonds 		3.15% 0.00% 3.97% 8.63%
Other 		1.12% -3.09% 22.34% 16.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 3.63% 41.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVVLX % Rank
Technology 		21.91% 0.00% 25.62% 16.55%
Financial Services 		15.26% 0.00% 20.10% 35.25%
Healthcare 		11.07% 0.00% 19.76% 79.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.77% 0.00% 12.36% 39.57%
Industrials 		9.45% 0.00% 29.86% 79.14%
Communication Services 		7.76% 0.00% 11.71% 25.90%
Energy 		6.64% 0.00% 27.98% 12.23%
Consumer Defense 		6.31% 0.00% 22.77% 65.47%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 8.71% 33.09%
Utilities 		3.21% 0.00% 91.26% 45.32%
Real Estate 		3.18% 0.00% 78.69% 71.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVVLX % Rank
US 		2.83% -1.96% 56.43% 97.84%
Non US 		0.51% -2.14% 14.08% 87.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVVLX % Rank
Corporate 		53.21% 0.00% 73.91% 5.04%
Government 		21.83% 0.00% 62.10% 78.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.95% 1.69% 100.00% 17.27%
Securitized 		6.17% 0.00% 61.25% 92.81%
Derivative 		1.35% 0.00% 23.66% 42.45%
Municipal 		0.50% 0.00% 20.03% 15.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVVLX % Rank
US 		57.91% 0.00% 130.40% 48.20%
Non US 		17.07% -1.54% 27.51% 15.11%

EVVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.07% 3.13% 25.19%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.25% 83.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

EVVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 287.00% 6.00% 318.00% 97.60%

EVVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVVLX Category Low Category High EVVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 4.22% 48.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVVLX Category Low Category High EVVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.30% 3.99% 55.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EVVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Kevin Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, served as a portfolio manager to the Predecessor Fund since its inception on May 26, 2016 and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Miller created and began managing risk managed strategies for individual and corporate clients in 1997. His philosophy is grounded on the ability to maintain an independent perspective. Asset allocations of each Risk Managed Strategy are focused on the prudent, industry accepted standards toward volatility that is suitable to investors of varying risk temperaments. In 2012, Kevin successfully launched a series of Risk Managed collective investment funds that provided investment management services to thousands of investors. As the representative of the sub-advisor to the collective funds that were the predecessor funds to the Funds, Mr. Miller practiced the concept of selecting managers that have below average expense ratios, with below average volatility, and consistently above average returns relative to the average of their respective peers (per Morningstar, Inc.) is the recipe to Mr. Miller’s success. Mr. Miller was working with clients (individuals and corporations) as an investment advisor representative of Intervest International, Inc. since February 2006 assisting with the proper selection of money managers and asset allocation in a suitable manner to each client’s risk temperament. Prior to this, Mr. Miller was a registered representative with Intervest International Equities Corp. since November 1986.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

