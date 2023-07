Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in common, preferred and convertible preferred stocks of utility and telecommunications companies;

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in dividend-paying equity securities of non-utility and non-telecommunications companies;

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities.

We invest principally in securities of utility and telecommunications companies across all market capitalizations. Utility companies may include, for example, companies that provide basic services such as water, sewage, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and the transmission and distribution of natural gas. Telecommunication companies may include, for example, cable and satellite companies, interactive media providers, communication equipment manufacturers and providers, telecommunication services companies, telecommunication REITs, and providers of broadcasting services. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers including ADRs and similar investments, which may be deemed either foreign or domestic issues. We concentrate the Fund’s investments in the utility and telecommunications sectors, and because we retain flexibility to invest in a relatively small number of stocks, the Fund is also considered to be non-diversified. Relative to its concentration policy, the Fund’s allocations to utility and telecommunications companies may fluctuate over time, and may at times favor either utilities or telecommunications companies. For hedging purposes, the Fund may use derivative strategies such as buying or writing put and call options, meaning that the Fund sells an option to another party giving that party the right to either sell a stock to (put) or buy a stock from (call) the Fund at a predetermined price in the future.