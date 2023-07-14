Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in technology companies. The Fund defines technology companies as those in the information technology, communications, internet and direct marketing retail, and healthcare technology and devices industries. The Fund invests primarily in companies that the Adviser believes are participating in and benefitting from technologies, innovations, themes, or trends that have long-term exponential characteristics and that serve well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. The term “exponential” means the potential for accelerated advancements in underlying technologies that can positively impact capabilities and development cycles of a company’s products and services. Not every company in the Fund’s portfolio will experience exponential growth, and the Fund is not expected to deliver exponential returns.

The Adviser utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis and quantitative screening to find and evaluate investments for the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential. The Adviser’s investment opportunity screening considers strong organic revenue growth, growing market shares, expanding margins and profitability, defensible competitive advantages and disciplined and quality management teams. Valuation is an integral part of the investment process and purchase decisions are based on the potential reward relative to risk of each security which, in turn, is partly based on the Adviser’s earnings calculations.

The Fund gains exposure to technology companies primarily through investing in equity securities including common stock, options, preferred stock and convertible debt. The Fund may invest in private and other companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets in these Illiquid Investments. These companies include development stage companies that have not commenced business operations or have not generated significant revenue. The Fund invests without limitation in securities of companies domiciled outside the United States either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Adviser uses options strategies to enhance returns, generate income, reduce portfolio volatility, or reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes adverse market, political or other conditions are likely. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security or puts and calls on related securities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer. The Fund concentrates investments in the software, technology hardware and equipment, semiconductor, and communications group of industries because, under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its net assets in companies in this group of industries.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company’s practices are no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.