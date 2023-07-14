Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities and high yield corporate bonds. The Fund may not invest more than 20% of its total assets in unsecured high yield corporate bonds. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). The Fund secondarily invests in high yield, high risk corporate bonds. Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. High yield corporate bonds are, and loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”).

The Fund may also invest in: other floating rate debt securities; fixed-income debt securities; preferred securities and other hybrid securities (which generally possess characteristics common to both equity and debt securities, many of which have fixed maturities); convertible securities; secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (“collectively, Junior Loans”); and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper. Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign Senior Loans, which must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars, and foreign and emerging market securities, which are predominately U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate and credit default swaps, credit linked notes, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies) to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund may enter into interest rate swaps for risk management purposes only. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund currently seeks its investment objective by investing at least 65% of total assets in Eaton Vance Floating Rate Portfolio and not more than 20% of total assets in High Income Opportunities Portfolio, separate registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance Management or its affiliate, (the “Portfolios”). The Fund may also invest directly in loans, securities and other instruments.

To determine the allocation of the Fund’s assets between the two Portfolios, the portfolio managers meet periodically and agree upon an appropriate allocation that is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies and takes into consideration market and other factors. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process. The Fund’s Board of Trustees intends to submit any material change to the Fund’s investment objective to its shareholders for approval.

The Fund is not appropriate for investors who cannot assume the greater risk of capital depreciation or loss inherent in seeking higher yields.