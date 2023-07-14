Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$1.83 B
Holdings in Top 10
4.6%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities and high yield corporate bonds. The Fund may not invest more than 20% of its total assets in unsecured high yield corporate bonds. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). The Fund secondarily invests in high yield, high risk corporate bonds. Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. High yield corporate bonds are, and loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”).
The Fund may also invest in: other floating rate debt securities; fixed-income debt securities; preferred securities and other hybrid securities (which generally possess characteristics common to both equity and debt securities, many of which have fixed maturities); convertible securities; secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (“collectively, Junior Loans”); and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper. Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign Senior Loans, which must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars, and foreign and emerging market securities, which are predominately U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate and credit default swaps, credit linked notes, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies) to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund may enter into interest rate swaps for risk management purposes only. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund currently seeks its investment objective by investing at least 65% of total assets in Eaton Vance Floating Rate Portfolio and not more than 20% of total assets in High Income Opportunities Portfolio, separate registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance Management or its affiliate, (the “Portfolios”). The Fund may also invest directly in loans, securities and other instruments.
To determine the allocation of the Fund’s assets between the two Portfolios, the portfolio managers meet periodically and agree upon an appropriate allocation that is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies and takes into consideration market and other factors. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process. The Fund’s Board of Trustees intends to submit any material change to the Fund’s investment objective to its shareholders for approval.
The Fund is not appropriate for investors who cannot assume the greater risk of capital depreciation or loss inherent in seeking higher yields.
|Period
|ESFHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|37.76%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|36.39%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|46.91%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|30.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|44.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESFHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|56.45%
|2021
|0.6%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|43.93%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|21.35%
|2019
|0.7%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|47.88%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|19.76%
|ESFHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.83 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|40.15%
|Number of Holdings
|1447
|12
|1447
|1.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91.7 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|59.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.56%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|99.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.98%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|69.23%
|Cash
|8.25%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|35.66%
|Stocks
|1.16%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|13.29%
|Other
|0.25%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|30.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.19%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|20.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|16.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Energy
|32.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.43%
|Communication Services
|30.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.65%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|13.93%
|Industrials
|10.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.57%
|Utilities
|7.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.11%
|Consumer Defense
|6.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|20.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|23.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|22.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESFHX % Rank
|US
|1.08%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|12.59%
|Non US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|20.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.96%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|57.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.39%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|47.90%
|Securitized
|2.65%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|19.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|34.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|22.11%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|36.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESFHX % Rank
|US
|72.23%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|63.29%
|Non US
|17.75%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|45.10%
|ESFHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|84.27%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|1.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|68.48%
|ESFHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|ESFHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESFHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|2.58%
|ESFHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.91%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|51.69%
|ESFHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ESFHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESFHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.61%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|49.12%
|ESFHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2007
14.57
14.6%
Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Stephen Concannon is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of high yield and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s high-yield strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Steve began his career in the investment management industry in 1993. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was a research analyst for Wellington Management. Steve earned a B.A. from Bates College. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Kelley Baccei is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions and portfolio construction. She joined Eaton Vance in 2005. Kelley began her career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, she was the director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group. Previously, she was associate director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Kelley earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ralph Hinckley is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and senior analyst/portfolio manger. Ralph, a CFA charterholder, has been a member of the Eaton Vance Bank Loan team since joining Eaton Vance in August 2003. He focuses on credit analysis within the media/telecom and real estate industries. He previously held the position of vice president at Citizens Bank with prior positions and credit training at State Street Corporation. Ralph earned his M.B.A., with honors, from Boston University Graduate School of Management in 1997. He graduated from Bates College in 1993 with a B.A. in political science.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
