MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in income-producing equity securities. MFS invests the majority of the fund’s assets in dividend-paying common stocks, but may invest in other types of income-producing securities, including convertible securities, preferred stocks, and equity interests in REITs, and may also invest in non-income-producing equity securities.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. MFS uses fundamental analysis of individual issuers to determine a fundamental rating for an issuer. MFS uses quantitative analysis to determine a quantitative rating for an issuer. MFS combines the fundamental rating with the quantitative rating to create a blended rating for an issuer. When an MFS fundamental rating is not available, MFS treats the issuer as having a neutral fundamental rating. MFS then constructs the portfolio using a portfolio optimization process that considers the blended rating, as well as issuer, industry, and sector weightings, market capitalization, measures of expected volatility of the fund’s return (e.g., predicted beta and predicted tracking error), and other factors. The portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust the inputs and parameters used in the optimization process and the fund’s portfolio holdings based on factors such as the desired portfolio characteristics and the portfolio managers’ qualitative assessment of the optimization results.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.