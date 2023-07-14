Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of dividend paying companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations that the advisor considers to be attractive dividend paying companies. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities, stock indices, and in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors. In addition, the Fund may invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund employs a value-oriented approach to select securities the Fund’s advisor believes are trading below their intrinsic value, and will pay sustainably high dividends that grow over time. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors such as free cash flow and earnings yield and growth, operating leverage and balance sheet strength, as well as management quality and corporate governance. The Fund’s advisor also employs a top down approach to its security selection process, with the objective of selecting companies with business exposure or assets in countries or sectors that it believes will benefit from a long-term, positive trend.