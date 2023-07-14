Home
Trending ETFs

EPDIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EuroPac International Dividend Income Fund

EPDIX | Fund

$9.46

$119 M

5.25%

$0.50

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$119 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EPDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EuroPac International Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Euro Pacific Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Jan 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Nelson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of dividend paying companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations that the advisor considers to be attractive dividend paying companies. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities, stock indices, and in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors. In addition, the Fund may invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund employs a value-oriented approach to select securities the Fund’s advisor believes are trading below their intrinsic value, and will pay sustainably high dividends that grow over time. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors such as free cash flow and earnings yield and growth, operating leverage and balance sheet strength, as well as management quality and corporate governance. The Fund’s advisor also employs a top down approach to its security selection process, with the objective of selecting companies with business exposure or assets in countries or sectors that it believes will benefit from a long-term, positive trend.

Read More

EPDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -0.2% 22.0% 95.51%
1 Yr 12.0% -23.7% 32.5% 83.53%
3 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 20.6% 75.40%
5 Yr 4.3%* -11.3% 9.6% 5.12%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 93.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.3% -27.8% 166.1% 2.44%
2021 2.7% -42.2% 28.2% 72.76%
2020 2.3% -7.3% 5.5% 4.85%
2019 2.5% 1.1% 7.1% 90.03%
2018 -2.8% -8.1% -1.1% 8.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -9.7% 22.0% 86.53%
1 Yr 12.0% -23.7% 56.0% 75.82%
3 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 22.3% 74.20%
5 Yr 4.3%* -11.3% 12.4% 7.64%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 91.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.3% -27.8% 166.1% 2.44%
2021 2.7% -42.2% 28.2% 72.76%
2020 2.3% -7.3% 5.5% 5.18%
2019 2.5% 1.1% 7.1% 90.03%
2018 -2.5% -8.1% -1.1% 6.27%

NAV & Total Return History

EPDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPDIX Category Low Category High EPDIX % Rank
Net Assets 119 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 82.39%
Number of Holdings 52 2 3900 87.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.8 M 530 K 13.7 B 74.11%
Weighting of Top 10 33.78% 7.3% 99.9% 17.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.48%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPDIX % Rank
Stocks 		90.94% 75.03% 100.46% 97.92%
Cash 		7.95% -31.92% 11.89% 2.08%
Other 		1.11% -2.35% 6.11% 2.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 11.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 7.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 11.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPDIX % Rank
Basic Materials 		22.63% 0.00% 30.76% 1.80%
Energy 		17.08% 0.00% 26.59% 0.90%
Consumer Defense 		16.72% 0.00% 31.84% 5.41%
Communication Services 		16.20% 0.00% 23.78% 3.00%
Financial Services 		6.95% 0.00% 42.76% 96.10%
Healthcare 		5.85% 0.00% 23.28% 84.98%
Utilities 		5.01% 0.00% 27.46% 28.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.12% 0.00% 27.46% 93.39%
Real Estate 		2.86% 0.00% 17.64% 20.42%
Industrials 		2.59% 1.03% 36.79% 94.29%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 95.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPDIX % Rank
Non US 		83.61% 71.47% 100.46% 95.83%
US 		7.33% 0.00% 15.02% 9.82%

EPDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 21.16% 33.23%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 88.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

EPDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EPDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 2.00% 158.16% 1.39%

EPDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPDIX Category Low Category High EPDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.25% 0.00% 8.48% 51.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPDIX Category Low Category High EPDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.34% 0.18% 7.85% 52.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2014

8.39

8.4%

James Nelson, CFA, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. From 2000 through August 2007, Mr. Nelson served as a financial controller with the U.S. Air Force. From July 2007 through September 2008, Mr. Nelson was employed by ROTH Capital Partners as an Associate Equity Research Analyst within the Security and Financial Technology Industries. Since November 2008, Mr. Nelson has served in various roles, including portfolio manager for Euro Pacific Capital and helped form their Wealth Management business. Mr. Nelson also helped form Euro Pacific Asset Management (an affiliate of Euro Pacific Capital) in 2009.

Patrick Rien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2014

8.39

8.4%

Patrick B. Rien, CFA , Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, joined Euro Pacific Asset Management in 2010. From 2004 through 2009, Patrick was employed by Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital where he was a Vice President in the equity research department, covering the U.S. telecommunications industry. Along with his responsibilities as an analyst of publicly traded companies, Mr. Rien's work spanned the firm’s capital markets division and included collaborative projects ranging from M&A advisory to initial and secondary debt and equity issuances. Mr. Rien completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Davis and received an MBA/MA in international economic policy and business from American University in Washington D.C. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

