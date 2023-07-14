Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.2%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$119 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of dividend paying companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. In addition, the Fund may invest in companies of all capitalizations that the advisor considers to be attractive dividend paying companies. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities, stock indices, and in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors. In addition, the Fund may invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund employs a value-oriented approach to select securities the Fund’s advisor believes are trading below their intrinsic value, and will pay sustainably high dividends that grow over time. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors such as free cash flow and earnings yield and growth, operating leverage and balance sheet strength, as well as management quality and corporate governance. The Fund’s advisor also employs a top down approach to its security selection process, with the objective of selecting companies with business exposure or assets in countries or sectors that it believes will benefit from a long-term, positive trend.
|Period
|EPDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.3%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|2.44%
|2021
|2.7%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|72.76%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|4.85%
|2019
|2.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|90.03%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|8.36%
|EPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|119 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|82.39%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|3900
|87.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.8 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|74.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.78%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|17.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.94%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|97.92%
|Cash
|7.95%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|2.08%
|Other
|1.11%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|2.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|11.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|7.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|11.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|22.63%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|1.80%
|Energy
|17.08%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|0.90%
|Consumer Defense
|16.72%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|5.41%
|Communication Services
|16.20%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|3.00%
|Financial Services
|6.95%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|96.10%
|Healthcare
|5.85%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|84.98%
|Utilities
|5.01%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|28.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.12%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|93.39%
|Real Estate
|2.86%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|20.42%
|Industrials
|2.59%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|94.29%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|95.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Non US
|83.61%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|95.83%
|US
|7.33%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|9.82%
|EPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|33.23%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|88.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|EPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|1.39%
|EPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.25%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|51.34%
|EPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.34%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|52.62%
|EPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2014
8.39
8.4%
James Nelson, CFA, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. From 2000 through August 2007, Mr. Nelson served as a financial controller with the U.S. Air Force. From July 2007 through September 2008, Mr. Nelson was employed by ROTH Capital Partners as an Associate Equity Research Analyst within the Security and Financial Technology Industries. Since November 2008, Mr. Nelson has served in various roles, including portfolio manager for Euro Pacific Capital and helped form their Wealth Management business. Mr. Nelson also helped form Euro Pacific Asset Management (an affiliate of Euro Pacific Capital) in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2014
8.39
8.4%
Patrick B. Rien, CFA , Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, joined Euro Pacific Asset Management in 2010. From 2004 through 2009, Patrick was employed by Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital where he was a Vice President in the equity research department, covering the U.S. telecommunications industry. Along with his responsibilities as an analyst of publicly traded companies, Mr. Rien's work spanned the firm’s capital markets division and included collaborative projects ranging from M&A advisory to initial and secondary debt and equity issuances. Mr. Rien completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Davis and received an MBA/MA in international economic policy and business from American University in Washington D.C. He is also a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
