The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in equity securities and equity-related investments of Emerging Market Issuers (as defined below), which may be denominated in any currency, including the local currency of the issuer. An Emerging Market Issuer is an issuer that is either domiciled in an Emerging Market Country, or an issuer deriving at least 50% of its revenues in or from one or more Emerging Market Countries. Emerging Market Country means any country included by the International Monetary Fund in its list of Emerging and Developing Economies, any country which is considered a low-income, lower-middle-income, or upper-middle-income economy by the World Bank, and all countries represented in any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities (e.g., the relevant indices in the family of J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index, J.P. Morgan Emerging Local Markets Index, J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index, J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets and MSCI Emerging and Frontier Markets Index). The Fund may invest in equity securities and equity-related investments of all types and denominated in any currency, including voting and non-voting common stock, common stock issued to special shareholder classes, preferred stock, depositary receipts, including global and American depositary receipts, warrants, securities convertible into equity securities, other equity-related investments whose returns vary on the basis of the issuer’s profitability (e.g., participation notes), as well as securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other pooled vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and its allocations among small-, mid- and large-capitalization issuers may vary significantly over time. The Fund may invest through investment funds, pooled accounts or other investment vehicles designed to permit investments in a portfolio of equity securities listed in a particular Emerging Market Country or region, particularly in the case of countries in which such an investment vehicle is the exclusive or main vehicle for foreign portfolio investment. The Fund’s investments may include securities of companies that are in the process of being privatized by a government and securities of companies that are traded in unregulated over-the-counter markets or other types of unlisted securities markets. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings. The Fund may utilize various derivative instruments and related strategies to gain exposure to one or more issuers or other assets. The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types and may invest in, without limitation, call and put options (including options on futures contracts); futures and forward contracts, including contracts related to currencies; and swap agreements (including total return and interest rate swaps); other related instruments with respect to individual stocks and other securities, indices and baskets of securities, interest rates and currencies; participation notes; structured notes; exchange traded notes; and credit-linked notes as part of its principal investment strategies. The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts as well as foreign currency futures and options contracts with respect to any currency in which it has existing investments or has contracted to make investments in an attempt to hedge currency exchange risk. The Fund expects to primarily use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management purposes, but may also use them to increase the Fund’s investment exposure beyond that which it could achieve by investing directly in more conventional securities. The Fund may also invest directly in foreign currencies for hedging or other investment purposes. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Investment Manager seeks to identify equity investments within Emerging Markets. The Fund is managed actively, utilizing a top-down approach, taking into account macro- and micro-economic insights, supplemented by bottom-up research. Macro-economic insights are based on the Investment Manager’s economic research on Emerging Market Countries. Micro-economic insights are derived from an analysis of aggregate earnings, and country- and industry-specific factors, which include demand/supply, level of competition, regulatory environment and interest rates. Macro- and micro-economic insights are together used to identify areas within the investable universe that the Investment Manager believes exhibit attractive fundamentals. Within these attractive areas, bottom-up research is conducted to select particular instruments based on anticipated return potential. Bottom-up research includes analysis of businesses, earnings expectations, underlying business assumptions and risks, and takes into account market factors including market positioning and capital flows. The Fund’s portfolio is constructed from equity securities with what the Investment Manager believes to have attractive risk-adjusted upside potential. The Fund’s active weighting of investments across countries, industries and sectors reflects the Investment Manager’s top-down preferences, which may vary significantly over time. The overall liquidity, volatility and beta of the portfolio are also informed by the Investment Manager’s macro-economic insights. The number of individual securities held in the Fund’s portfolio may vary over time based on the outlook of the portfolio managers, market conditions and other factors, and the Fund is not managed to have a particular number or range of portfolio holdings. The Fund observes a policy to normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity securities of Emerging Market Issuers. The Fund’s investments in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to these instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. For example, futures contracts may be used to obtain investment exposure equal to a portion of the Fund’s cash positions. The Investment Manager may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may pay transaction costs, such as the brokerage commissions, when it buys and sells securities (or “turns over” its portfolio). A higher portfolio turnover rate may indicate higher transaction costs and may result in higher taxes for you if your Fund shares are held in a taxable account. These costs, which are not reflected in Annual Fund Operating Expenses or in the Examples, may adversely affect the Fund’s investment performance.