Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$5 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.5%
Expense Ratio 2.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in emerging market equity securities.
|Period
|EMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|71.14%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|43.68%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|65.96%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|39.26%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|30.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|23.77%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|81.51%
|2020
|6.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|38.39%
|2019
|6.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|10.18%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|33.77%
|Period
|EMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|68.63%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|39.95%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|66.19%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|42.15%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|46.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|23.77%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|81.51%
|2020
|6.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|38.39%
|2019
|6.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|10.18%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|41.97%
|EMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5 B
|717 K
|102 B
|12.40%
|Number of Holdings
|137
|10
|6734
|36.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.82 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|12.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.54%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|41.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.66%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|91.92%
|Cash
|9.34%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|2.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|29.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|24.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|13.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|24.62%
|EMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.23%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|14.63%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|72.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|86.15%
|EMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|16.88%
|EMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|3.50%
|EMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|62.66%
|EMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.98%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|96.67%
|EMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2006
15.74
15.7%
Yi (Jerry) Zhang, Ph.D., CFA, joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2004, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Berkeley Street Emerging Markets Equity team. Previously, he served as a Vice President at Oppenheimer Asset Management (1999-2004). Jerry has been working in the investment management field since 1999. He received a BA in Finance from Nankai University (1993) and a PhD in Economics from Vanderbilt University (1999). Jerry has been awarded the use of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation by the CFA Institute, and he is a member of the Boston Securities Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Derrick Irwin is a portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments. Derrick has portfolio management responsibility for the emerging markets all-cap and large-/mid-cap portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served as a senior research analyst. Earlier, he served as an analyst with Advest Inc. and as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs & Co. Derrick began his investment industry career in 1993. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colgate University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. Derrick has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Richard Peck is a portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, he served as an emerging market equity research analyst at Fidelity Management & Research and American Century Investments focusing on the Latin American equity markets. Before that, he was an analyst at Goldman Sachs with the firm’s Latin America Equity Research department. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Richard earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a master’s degree in finance from Brandeis University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...