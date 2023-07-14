Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
EMGCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.43 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (EMGAX) Primary C (EMGCX) Other (EMGYX) Inst (EMGNX) Retirement (EMGDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund

EMGCX | Fund

$20.43

$5 B

0.00%

2.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$5 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yi (Jerry) Zhang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in emerging market equity securities.
We invest principally in equity or other listed securities of emerging market companies. We consider emerging market companies to include companies that are traded in, have their primary operations in, are domiciled in or derive a majority of their revenue from emerging market countries as defined by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. We may use futures to manage risk or to enhance return. The Fund may have exposure to stocks across any capitalizations and styles and will be diversified across countries and sectors.
Utilizing a bottom-up, research driven stock selection process, we seek to invest in quality companies at prices below their intrinsic value. From the available stock universe we focus only on those quality companies that are able to sustain high profitability over a long period of time for reasons we can understand. We believe that quality companies create value for investors from profitable investment of retained earnings and dividend payout and preserve value in adversity. We further believe that quality companies that embrace sustainable environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies are more likely to avoid permanent loss of capital than companies that do not. Among the characteristics we seek in high-quality companies are strong competitive position, demonstrable financial strength and profitability, favorable ESG attributes, quality management dedicated to public shareholders’ interest, and favorable growth prospect supported by major long-term trends. ESG information and research are integral to the investment process for the specific purpose of increasing our knowledge of companies, identifying and evaluating risks and opportunities, and engaging with companies to influence corporate behaviors, all of which can impact the team’s assessment of a company’s quality and long term intrinsic value. ESG factors represent broad categories, and the team’s ESG research is pragmatic and driven by bottom-up, company-specific issues that are important to individual companies in our pool of quality investments. In general, ESG research and engagement are broad and cover environmental, social, and governance issues as appropriate for each company, such as the environmental impact of a proposed project, employee protections in a supply chain, or composition of the board of directors. We also focus on understanding each company’s intrinsic value and will only invest when a company’s stock trades at a meaningful discount to this value. We do not attempt to anticipate or react to short term market fluctuations, but instead seek to take advantage of periodic market inefficiencies to buy the high quality companies at prices below our assessment of their intrinsic value. We have a disciplined approach to the monitoring and sale of holdings and our decisions to trim or sell out of positions may be triggered when a stock price exceeds its intrinsic value or when there is a material deterioration in the fundamentals of the company.
Read More

EMGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -11.0% 30.2% 71.14%
1 Yr 10.2% -12.7% 29.2% 43.68%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 65.96%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 39.26%
10 Yr 1.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 30.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -50.1% 7.2% 23.77%
2021 -6.6% -18.2% 13.6% 81.51%
2020 6.3% -7.2% 79.7% 38.39%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 10.18%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 33.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -30.3% 30.2% 68.63%
1 Yr 10.2% -48.9% 29.2% 39.95%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 66.19%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 42.15%
10 Yr 1.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 46.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -50.1% 7.2% 23.77%
2021 -6.6% -18.2% 13.6% 81.51%
2020 6.3% -7.2% 79.7% 38.39%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 10.18%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 41.97%

NAV & Total Return History

EMGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMGCX Category Low Category High EMGCX % Rank
Net Assets 5 B 717 K 102 B 12.40%
Number of Holdings 137 10 6734 36.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.82 B 340 K 19.3 B 12.20%
Weighting of Top 10 36.54% 2.8% 71.7% 41.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.48%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMGCX % Rank
Stocks 		90.66% 0.90% 110.97% 91.92%
Cash 		9.34% -23.67% 20.19% 2.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 29.53%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 24.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 13.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 24.62%

EMGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% 0.03% 41.06% 14.63%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 72.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 74.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 86.15%

Sales Fees

EMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 16.88%

Trading Fees

EMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 190.00% 3.50%

EMGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMGCX Category Low Category High EMGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 62.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMGCX Category Low Category High EMGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -1.98% 17.62% 96.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yi (Jerry) Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2006

15.74

15.7%

Yi (Jerry) Zhang, Ph.D., CFA, joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2004, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Berkeley Street Emerging Markets Equity team. Previously, he served as a Vice President at Oppenheimer Asset Management (1999-2004). Jerry has been working in the investment management field since 1999. He received a BA in Finance from Nankai University (1993) and a PhD in Economics from Vanderbilt University (1999). Jerry has been awarded the use of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation by the CFA Institute, and he is a member of the Boston Securities Analysts Society.

Derrick Irwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Derrick Irwin is a portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments. Derrick has portfolio management responsibility for the emerging markets all-cap and large-/mid-cap portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served as a senior research analyst. Earlier, he served as an analyst with Advest Inc. and as a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs & Co. Derrick began his investment industry career in 1993. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colgate University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. Derrick has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Richard Peck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Richard Peck is a portfolio manager for the Intrinsic Emerging Markets team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, he served as an emerging market equity research analyst at Fidelity Management & Research and American Century Investments focusing on the Latin American equity markets. Before that, he was an analyst at Goldman Sachs with the firm’s Latin America Equity Research department. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Richard earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a master’s degree in finance from Brandeis University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

