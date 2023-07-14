Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in emerging market equity securities.

We invest principally in equity or other listed securities of emerging market companies. We consider emerging market companies to include companies that are traded in, have their primary operations in, are domiciled in or derive a majority of their revenue from emerging market countries as defined by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. We may use futures to manage risk or to enhance return. The Fund may have exposure to stocks across any capitalizations and styles and will be diversified across countries and sectors.