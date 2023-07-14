Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$185 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|attractive yields and prices;
|•
|the potential for capital appreciation; and/or
|•
|reasonable credit quality (typically investment-grade debt securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities and money market instruments).
|Period
|ELDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|10.72%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|61.06%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|67.11%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|41.37%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|64.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|ELDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.48%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|61.98%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|50.60%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|40.03%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|18.81%
|Period
|ELDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|10.72%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|60.76%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|67.40%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|51.30%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|38.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|ELDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.48%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|61.98%
|2020
|2.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|50.60%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|40.94%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|53.92%
|ELDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|185 M
|658 K
|207 B
|75.55%
|Number of Holdings
|1609
|2
|15351
|9.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.1 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|76.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.42%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|44.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELDFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.98%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|0.82%
|Cash
|1.87%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|74.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|39.97%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|54.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|99.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELDFX % Rank
|Technology
|19.99%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|45.55%
|Financial Services
|15.27%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|43.64%
|Healthcare
|12.54%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|74.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.95%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|31.74%
|Industrials
|10.03%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|52.67%
|Communication Services
|7.83%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|36.11%
|Consumer Defense
|7.67%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|25.85%
|Basic Materials
|4.85%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|25.85%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|54.45%
|Real Estate
|3.18%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|57.18%
|Utilities
|3.04%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|42.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ELDFX % Rank
|US
|61.60%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|10.50%
|Non US
|36.38%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|1.36%
|ELDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|85.91%
|Management Fee
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|32.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|ELDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ELDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ELDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|51.76%
|ELDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.24%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|97.98%
|ELDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ELDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ELDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.53%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|29.89%
|ELDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.815
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.465
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.699
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.587
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2019
2.61
2.6%
Leo Law, CFA, is an Assistant Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the portfolio management of several investment strategies, including strategic and tactical global asset allocation. He is also actively involved in the business development of SSGA's model portfolio and defined contribution research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Mr. Law worked as a portfolio analyst at Manulife Asset Management and a derivative analyst at Sun Life Financial, conducting industry wide fundamental research and implementing derivatives strategy to manage variable annuity products. Mr. Law holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Mathematics from Boston College. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager designations. He is a member the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2019
2.61
2.6%
Seamus Quinn, CFA, CAIA, is a Principal of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the development and investment management of a variety of customized multi-asset class portfolios, including strategic, tactical, and exposure management strategies. Mr. Quinn joined SSGA in 2012 and has been part of ISG since 2017. Prior to joining ISG, Mr. Quinn was a portfolio analyst in the Fixed Income Operations team. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Quinn worked at State Street Corporation as a fund accountant. Mr. Quinn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2019
2.61
2.6%
Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
