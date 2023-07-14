Home
Elfun Diversified Fund

mutual fund
ELDFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.92 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (ELDFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Elfun Diversified Fund

ELDFX | Fund

$18.92

$185 M

2.24%

$0.42

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ELDFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Elfun Diversified Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leo Law

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) equity and debt securities and cash. The Fund invests in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, principally for their capital appreciation potential, and investment-grade debt securities principally for their income potential. The Fund holds cash principally for the preservation of capital, income potential or maintenance of liquidity.
The Fund's investments in U.S. equity securities (also referred to as domestic equity investments) are achieved primarily through a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach of investing all or substantially all of its assets allocated to domestic equity investments directly in the securities that constitute the S&P 500® Index (the “S&P 500”). The S&P 500 is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of the large-cap sector of the U.S. equities market. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the S&P 500 comprised companies in the information technology sector, although this may change from time to time. Using the Fund's U.S. equity allocation, the Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the S&P 500 in approximate proportion to their weightings in the index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible 
or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the S&P 500 in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally, before fees and expenses, the performance of the S&P 500 as a whole. 
The Fund's investments in foreign equity securities (non-U.S. equity investments) will be achieved primarily through a passive investment approach of investing all or substantially all of its assets allocated to foreign equity investments in the State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio (the “Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Portfolio” or the “Portfolio”), a mutual fund advised by SSGA FM. The Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Portfolio is an “index” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index (the “MSCI Index”) over the long term. The MSCI Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of securities, across all market capitalizations, in developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. All listed equity securities and listed securities that exhibit characteristics of equity securities, except mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, equity derivatives, limited partnerships and most investment trusts, are eligible for inclusion in the MSCI Index. Countries covered in the MSCI Index have historically included, among others, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It is not possible to invest directly in the MSCI Index. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the MSCI Index comprised companies in the financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the MSCI Index comprised companies located in Japan and the United Kingdom and a significant portion of the MSCI Index's constituents are denominated in the Euro, Yen and the Pound Sterling, although this may change from time to time. The Fund may also invest all or a portion of its non-U.S. equity allocation in all stocks comprising the MSCI Index in approximate proportion to their weightings in the index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the MSCI Index in proportions expected by SSGA FM to match generally the performance of the MSCI Index as a whole. 
As of February 28, 2022, approximately 33.92% of the Fund's total assets were allocated to domestic equity investments, and approximately 24.30% of the Fund's total assets were allocated to foreign equity investments. The Fund's allocations to domestic and foreign equity investments, debt securities and cash are actively managed and the percentage allocations stated as of February 28, 2022 may change from time to time. From time to time stocks are added to or removed from the S&P 500 or MSCI Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the S&P 500 or MSCI Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in an index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to an index. 
The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of one or more mutual funds (including funds advised by the Adviser) whose investment objectives and policies enable the Fund to gain investment exposure to the S&P 500 or MSCI Index. 
The Fund will not incur additional management or advisory fees as a result of investing in the Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Portfolio because it does not charge a management fee to its investors. However, the Fund will indirectly incur its share of the Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Portfolio's operating expenses. 
When selecting debt securities, the Adviser primarily uses active security selection to choose securities based on the perceived merits of individual issuers, although portfolio managers of different asset classes or strategies may place different emphasis on the various characteristics of a company (as identified below) during the selection process. The Adviser seeks to identify debt securities that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as: 
attractive yields and prices;
the potential for capital appreciation; and/or
reasonable credit quality (typically investment-grade debt securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities and money market instruments). 
The Adviser may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when valuation becomes excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified. 
The portion of the Fund invested in debt securities normally has a weighted average effective maturity of approximately five to ten years, but the Fund is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the instruments in which it may invest. 
The Adviser may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as options, interest rate futures, interest-only swaps, interest rate swaps, index swaps and credit default swaps) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities or asset classes (such as securities of small capitalization companies) as an alternative to investing directly in or selling such securities or asset classes, or to manage currency exposure, yield, interest rate exposure (also known as duration) and exposure to credit quality, and to gain or hedge exposure to certain securities, indices or market segments. The Fund may hedge a portion of its foreign currency risk but is not required to do so. The Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in high yield securities (also known as below investment-grade bonds or “junk bonds”), equity and debt securities of companies or governments that are located in emerging market countries, and exchange traded funds to gain exposure to securities, including those of U.S. issuers. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its total assets (including any borrowings) in high yield securities. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), including ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services, that provide exposure to high yield securities, securities of issuers that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry, and to securities of issuers in emerging markets. 
Read More

ELDFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -8.3% 18.1% 10.72%
1 Yr 3.3% -13.3% 143.9% 61.06%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 67.11%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 41.37%
10 Yr -0.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 64.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -34.7% 92.4% 79.48%
2021 1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 61.98%
2020 2.4% -7.5% 11.8% 50.60%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 40.03%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.0% 18.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -11.9% 18.1% 10.72%
1 Yr 3.3% -13.3% 143.9% 60.76%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 67.40%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 51.30%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.1% 11.0% 38.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELDFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -34.7% 92.4% 79.48%
2021 1.7% -6.1% 19.5% 61.98%
2020 2.4% -7.5% 11.8% 50.60%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 40.94%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.2% 53.92%

NAV & Total Return History

ELDFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ELDFX Category Low Category High ELDFX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M 658 K 207 B 75.55%
Number of Holdings 1609 2 15351 9.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.1 M 660 K 48.5 B 76.67%
Weighting of Top 10 49.42% 8.4% 105.0% 44.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Glb All Cap Eq ex-US Idx 37.75%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ELDFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% 0.00% 99.40% 0.82%
Cash 		1.87% -16.75% 81.51% 74.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 27.92% 39.97%
Other 		0.02% -2.51% 25.19% 54.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 99.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 116.75% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELDFX % Rank
Technology 		19.99% 0.00% 44.21% 45.55%
Financial Services 		15.27% 0.00% 38.77% 43.64%
Healthcare 		12.54% 0.00% 29.35% 74.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.95% 0.00% 19.36% 31.74%
Industrials 		10.03% 0.00% 24.37% 52.67%
Communication Services 		7.83% 0.00% 23.67% 36.11%
Consumer Defense 		7.67% 0.00% 19.93% 25.85%
Basic Materials 		4.85% 0.00% 33.35% 25.85%
Energy 		4.65% 0.00% 85.65% 54.45%
Real Estate 		3.18% 0.00% 65.01% 57.18%
Utilities 		3.04% 0.00% 99.55% 42.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELDFX % Rank
US 		61.60% -1.65% 98.67% 10.50%
Non US 		36.38% 0.00% 37.06% 1.36%

ELDFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ELDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 17.63% 85.91%
Management Fee 0.17% 0.00% 1.83% 32.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

ELDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ELDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ELDFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 343.00% 51.76%

ELDFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ELDFX Category Low Category High ELDFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.24% 0.00% 8.35% 97.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ELDFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ELDFX Category Low Category High ELDFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -2.34% 19.41% 29.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ELDFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ELDFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leo Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2019

2.61

2.6%

Leo Law, CFA, is an Assistant Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the portfolio management of several investment strategies, including strategic and tactical global asset allocation. He is also actively involved in the business development of SSGA's model portfolio and defined contribution research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2016, Mr. Law worked as a portfolio analyst at Manulife Asset Management and a derivative analyst at Sun Life Financial, conducting industry wide fundamental research and implementing derivatives strategy to manage variable annuity products. Mr. Law holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Mathematics from Boston College. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager designations. He is a member the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Seamus Quinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2019

2.61

2.6%

Seamus Quinn, CFA, CAIA, is a Principal of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the development and investment management of a variety of customized multi-asset class portfolios, including strategic, tactical, and exposure management strategies. Mr. Quinn joined SSGA in 2012 and has been part of ISG since 2017. Prior to joining ISG, Mr. Quinn was a portfolio analyst in the Fixed Income Operations team. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Quinn worked at State Street Corporation as a fund accountant. Mr. Quinn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the CAIA Association.

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2019

2.61

2.6%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

