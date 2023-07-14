Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”);

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;

■ at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets in municipal securities rated BBB and below or comparable unrated municipal securities; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.

We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. A substantial portion of the securities will be rated BBB and below or unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. Securities rated BB and below are often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”. We may invest in municipal debt of any credit quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years. “Dollar-weighted average effective maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio.

We may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investments in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 20% of the Fund’s total assets.