Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”);
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT;
|
■
|
at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets in municipal securities rated BBB and below or comparable unrated municipal securities; and
|
■
|
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters.
|Period
|EKHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|52.51%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|34.25%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|34.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|23.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EKHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|22.22%
|2021
|0.6%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|74.65%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|91.47%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|52.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|EKHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|51.14%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|32.88%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|34.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|19.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EKHRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|22.69%
|2021
|0.6%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|75.12%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|91.47%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|52.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|EKHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKHRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|91.67%
|Number of Holdings
|145
|1
|3950
|88.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.2 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|89.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.50%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|14.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKHRX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.90%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|86.76%
|Cash
|7.10%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|12.04%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|58.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|50.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|53.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKHRX % Rank
|Municipal
|92.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|50.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|52.31%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|74.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|52.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKHRX % Rank
|US
|92.90%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|37.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|95.83%
|EKHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|61.40%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|51.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.57%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.35%
|3.08%
|EKHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EKHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EKHRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|85.64%
|EKHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKHRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|21.00%
|EKHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EKHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKHRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.07%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|11.87%
|EKHRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Mr. Derby joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 1995, where he currently serves as a Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager with the Tax- Exempt Fixed-Income team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Ms. Laurin joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2016, where she currently serves as a Senior Analyst. Prior to joining WFAM, she was as a research analyst for Heartland Advisors where she covered taxable fixed income, consumer, and utility equity sectors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...