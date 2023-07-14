Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Special Global Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
EKGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$39.93 -0.19 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EKGAX) Primary C (EKGCX) Other (EKGYX) Inst (EKGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Special Global Small Cap Fund

EKGIX | Fund

$39.93

$181 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$181 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EKGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Special Global Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Tringas

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies;
in the securities of companies located in no fewer than three countries, which may include the U.S., and we may invest more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in any one country; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P Developed SmallCap Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P Developed Small Cap Index was approximately $39.30 million to $28.31 billion, as of January 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently. We consider foreign securities to be securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S. Furthermore, we may use futures, options or forward foreign currency contracts to manage risk or to enhance return.In selecting equity investments for the Fund, the portfolio managers attempt to identify companies that are well managed, have flexible balance sheets, sustainable cash flows and that are undervalued companies relative to an assessment of their intrinsic value. We believe the global small-capitalization markets are inefficient and that stocks are often inappropriately valued. Our process utilizes both fundamentally based, bottom-up techniques with top-down, industry and sector analysis to identify global opportunities. We conduct ongoing review, research, and analysis of our portfolio holdings. We may sell a stock if it achieves our investment objective for the position, if a stock’s fundamentals or price change significantly, if we change our view of a country or sector, or if the stock no longer fits within the risk characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio. We reserve the right to hedge the portfolio’s foreign currency exposure by purchasing or selling currency futures and foreign currency forward contracts. However, under normal circumstances, we will not engage in extensive foreign currency hedging.
Read More

EKGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -44.3% 9.5% 51.92%
1 Yr 12.0% -51.1% 24.7% 69.03%
3 Yr 2.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 85.14%
5 Yr -2.5%* -4.2% 18.3% 75.20%
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 58.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -50.5% 18.8% 37.16%
2021 2.4% -27.4% 103.5% 79.72%
2020 3.3% 3.5% 66.4% 82.14%
2019 4.6% -64.5% 5.6% 42.06%
2018 -4.1% -9.3% 49.7% 86.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -44.3% 9.5% 47.44%
1 Yr 12.0% -51.1% 24.7% 66.45%
3 Yr 2.0%* -6.4% 28.0% 82.43%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.2% 18.3% 75.20%
10 Yr 5.2%* 1.0% 13.7% 57.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.4% -50.6% 18.8% 37.16%
2021 2.4% -27.4% 103.5% 79.72%
2020 3.3% 3.5% 66.4% 82.14%
2019 4.6% -64.5% 5.6% 19.84%
2018 -2.3% -9.3% 53.2% 50.94%

NAV & Total Return History

EKGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EKGIX Category Low Category High EKGIX % Rank
Net Assets 181 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 33.13%
Number of Holdings 96 31 9561 58.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.9 M 452 K 5.44 B 33.75%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 4.2% 63.4% 40.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Innospec Inc 4.36%
  2. Helen Of Troy Ltd 3.43%
  3. S4 Capital PLC 2.94%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EKGIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.01% 40.59% 104.41% 40.00%
Cash 		5.99% -4.41% 47.07% 52.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 59.38%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 70.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 55.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 55.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKGIX % Rank
Industrials 		22.68% 0.00% 53.77% 29.38%
Technology 		22.41% 0.00% 93.40% 18.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.32% 0.00% 71.20% 45.63%
Healthcare 		13.28% 0.00% 28.38% 39.38%
Consumer Defense 		9.70% 0.00% 52.28% 3.75%
Basic Materials 		9.43% 0.00% 26.39% 31.25%
Communication Services 		3.88% 0.00% 23.15% 33.75%
Real Estate 		3.22% 0.00% 43.48% 43.13%
Utilities 		0.57% 0.00% 70.33% 55.63%
Financial Services 		0.51% 0.00% 75.07% 88.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 72.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKGIX % Rank
US 		57.69% 6.76% 79.19% 11.88%
Non US 		36.32% 12.39% 83.06% 85.00%

EKGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EKGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.43% 2.93% 53.75%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.30% 1.25% 72.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% 58.93%

Sales Fees

EKGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EKGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EKGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 7.00% 145.00% 74.07%

EKGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EKGIX Category Low Category High EKGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 59.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EKGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EKGIX Category Low Category High EKGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -1.92% 6.98% 52.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EKGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EKGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Tringas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2008

14.07

14.1%

Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Oleg Makhorine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2012

9.96

10.0%

Oleg Makhorine is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity and Precious Metals teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he served as a senior research analyst for the Berkeley Street International Equity team, having joined WFAM from the Evergreen merger. Before that, Oleg served as partner and portfolio manager with Sphynx Funds and as an international equities analyst with Mackenzie Investment Management. Earlier, he was a financial analyst and emerging markets analyst with L.E. Holdings. Oleg earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the International Business Academy and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. He is a member of CFA Society Miami.

Bryant VanCronkhite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2013

8.53

8.5%

Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.

Brian Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Brian Martin is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Brian has been with Allspring or one of its predecessor firms since 2004, which includes serving as a senior trade settlement specialist and as an investment systems analyst with the Service Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.

Stephen Giggie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Stephen Giggie is a research analyst for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he was a product manager. He began his investment industry career as a portfolio verification analyst for MFS Investment Management. Stephen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Suffolk University, graduating magna cum laude. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

