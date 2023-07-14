Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
EIVDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (EIVIX) Primary A (EIVAX) C (EIVCX) Other (EIVDX) Retirement (EIVFX)
EIVDX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (EIVIX) Primary A (EIVAX) C (EIVCX) Other (EIVDX) Retirement (EIVFX)
EIVDX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (EIVIX) Primary A (EIVAX) C (EIVCX) Other (EIVDX) Retirement (EIVFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund

EIVDX | Fund

$12.87

$815 M

1.00%

$0.13

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$815 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund

EIVDX | Fund

$12.87

$815 M

1.00%

$0.13

1.11%

EIVDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Special Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wells Fargo Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryant VanCronkhite

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, through ADRs and similar investments
We invest principally in equity securities of approximately 30 to 50 large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $303 million to $2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
We look for undervalued companies that we believe have the potential for above average capital appreciation with below average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives our search for companies with favorable reward-to-risk ratios and that possess, a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical investments include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or we identify a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

EIVDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -13.6% 215.2% 22.97%
1 Yr 10.0% -58.6% 197.5% 17.16%
3 Yr 2.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 82.08%
5 Yr -0.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 68.85%
10 Yr 0.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 65.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -65.1% 22.3% 68.35%
2021 1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 90.89%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 51.11%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 43.03%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 26.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -13.6% 215.2% 21.49%
1 Yr 10.0% -58.6% 197.5% 14.44%
3 Yr 2.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 82.46%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 58.91%
10 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 45.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIVDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -65.1% 22.3% 68.35%
2021 1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 90.89%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 51.02%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 43.03%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.64%

NAV & Total Return History

EIVDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIVDX Category Low Category High EIVDX % Rank
Net Assets 815 M 1 M 151 B 51.37%
Number of Holdings 39 2 1727 89.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 291 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 45.82%
Weighting of Top 10 36.04% 5.0% 99.2% 19.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.54%
  2. Bank of America Corp 4.47%
  3. Walmart Inc 4.36%
  4. Caterpillar Inc 4.24%
  5. General Motors Co 4.19%
  6. American International Group Inc 4.10%
  7. Salesforce.com Inc 3.67%
  8. ConocoPhillips 3.52%
  9. NextEra Energy Inc 3.48%
  10. EOG Resources Inc 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIVDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.09% 28.02% 125.26% 71.63%
Cash 		2.90% -88.20% 71.98% 25.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 55.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 52.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 53.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 54.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIVDX % Rank
Industrials 		20.55% 0.00% 42.76% 1.91%
Financial Services 		16.89% 0.00% 58.05% 73.73%
Healthcare 		15.49% 0.00% 30.08% 68.25%
Technology 		12.95% 0.00% 54.02% 30.01%
Consumer Defense 		8.63% 0.00% 34.10% 47.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.31% 0.00% 22.74% 30.67%
Energy 		7.19% 0.00% 54.00% 60.68%
Communication Services 		5.70% 0.00% 26.58% 50.71%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.00% 27.04% 74.90%
Basic Materials 		2.60% 0.00% 21.69% 69.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 92.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIVDX % Rank
US 		94.87% 24.51% 121.23% 41.94%
Non US 		2.22% 0.00% 41.42% 63.94%

EIVDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.04% 45.41% 34.77%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 73.46%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 62.96%

Sales Fees

EIVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIVDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 488.00% 61.95%

EIVDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIVDX Category Low Category High EIVDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 41.90% 15.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIVDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIVDX Category Low Category High EIVDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -1.51% 4.28% 73.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIVDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EIVDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryant VanCronkhite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.

James Tringas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Shane Zweck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Shane Zweck is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, he was an investment analyst for Opportunity Capital Advisors. Before that, Shane served as an investment intern for Citigroup. Shane earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×