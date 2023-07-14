Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$137 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EIPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|71.88%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|97.66%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|90.55%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|39.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|1.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|96.09%
|2021
|8.4%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|88.19%
|2020
|-4.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|21.43%
|2019
|4.4%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|5.13%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|9.26%
|Period
|EIPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|71.88%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|97.67%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|87.50%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|39.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|1.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|96.09%
|2021
|8.4%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|88.19%
|2020
|-4.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|21.43%
|2019
|4.4%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|5.13%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|10.19%
|EIPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|137 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|79.69%
|Number of Holdings
|148
|1
|175
|1.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.8 M
|0
|5.88 B
|77.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.27%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|94.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.46%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|9.84%
|Other
|2.85%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|1.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|24.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|13.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|17.21%
|Cash
|-4.30%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|92.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPIX % Rank
|Energy
|57.46%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|93.44%
|Utilities
|36.13%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|4.10%
|Industrials
|4.54%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|4.10%
|Basic Materials
|1.35%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|34.43%
|Technology
|0.52%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|11.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|15.57%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|15.57%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|14.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|18.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|24.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPIX % Rank
|US
|76.55%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|83.61%
|Non US
|24.91%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|9.02%
|EIPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|54.92%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|53.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|EIPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EIPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|80.70%
|EIPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.93%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|89.15%
|EIPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EIPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|39.50%
|EIPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 22, 2022
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2006
15.78
15.8%
Eva Pao is a Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. Eva Pao co-founded EIP in 2003, serving as Managing Director of EIP until the EIP investment team joined Pequot Capital Management. Ms. Pao served as Vice President of Pequot Capital Management from 2005 to mid-2006. Prior to Harvard Business School, Ms. Pao was a Manager at Enron Corp. where she managed a portfolio in Canadian oil and gas equities for Enron’s internal hedge fund that specialized in energy-related equities and managed a natural gas trading book. She received a B.A. from Rice University in 1996. She received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2006
15.78
15.8%
James Murchie co-founded EIP in 2003 with Linda Longville and Eva Pao. He is the President, CEO and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products which seek to focus on high-payout energy infrastructure securities such as Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, Utilities, Yield Corporations (YieldCos) and Energy Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). From late 2004 to mid-2006, while the EIP investment team was affiliated with Pequot Capital Management, Mr. Murchie served as a Managing Director. In July 2006, EIP re-established its independence. In 1998, he founded Lawhill Capital where he managed a long/short equity fund that invested in energy and cyclical equities and commodities until 2003. From 1995 to 1997, he was a Managing Director at Tiger Management where his primary responsibility was investments in energy, commodities and related equities. From 1990-1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein where he was a top-ranked energy analyst and sat on the Research Department’s Recommendation Review Committee. Before joining Bernstein, he spent 8 years at British Petroleum in 7 operating and staff positions of increasing responsibility. He has served on the board of Clark Refining and Marketing Company and as President and Treasurer of the Oil Analysts Group of New York. Mr. Murchie received a B.A. from Rice University in 1979 and an M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University in 1982
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2016
5.63
5.6%
John Tysseland is a Principal and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. From 2005 to 2014, he worked at Citi Research most currently serving as a Managing Director where he covered midstream energy companies and MLPs. From 1998 to 2005, he worked at Raymond James & Associates as a Vice President who covered the oilfield service industry and established the firm’s initial coverage of MLPs in 2001. Prior to that, he was an Equity Trader at Momentum Securities from 1997 to 1998 and an Assistant Executive Director at Sumar Enterprises from 1996 to 1997. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1996 with a BA in economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...