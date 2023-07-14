Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.64 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.7%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|19.05%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|19.73%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|35.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|15.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|12.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|EFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|64.11%
|2021
|0.6%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|38.57%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|54.68%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|EFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.64 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|3.41%
|Number of Holdings
|990
|12
|1447
|4.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|682 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|14.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.72%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|95.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.08%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|22.03%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|78.32%
|Other
|0.31%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|25.87%
|Stocks
|0.26%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|37.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|27.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|25.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Energy
|43.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.87%
|Communication Services
|31.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.43%
|Consumer Defense
|17.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.18%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|24.59%
|Industrials
|2.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.05%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|40.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.98%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|42.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|41.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFRRX % Rank
|US
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|30.77%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|31.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.22%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|24.91%
|Securitized
|2.59%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|21.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.19%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|80.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|46.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|35.09%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|48.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFRRX % Rank
|US
|77.74%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|50.35%
|Non US
|19.34%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|39.16%
|EFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|63.64%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|37.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|44.57%
|EFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|EFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|12.55%
|EFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.13%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|17.23%
|EFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.06%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|25.44%
|EFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2007
14.57
14.6%
Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ralph Hinckley is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and senior analyst/portfolio manger. Ralph, a CFA charterholder, has been a member of the Eaton Vance Bank Loan team since joining Eaton Vance in August 2003. He focuses on credit analysis within the media/telecom and real estate industries. He previously held the position of vice president at Citizens Bank with prior positions and credit training at State Street Corporation. Ralph earned his M.B.A., with honors, from Boston University Graduate School of Management in 1997. He graduated from Bates College in 1993 with a B.A. in political science.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
