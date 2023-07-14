Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

mutual fund
EFRRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (EIFAX) Primary C (ECFAX) A (EAFAX) Adv (EVFAX) Retirement (EFRRX)
EFRRX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (EIFAX) Primary C (ECFAX) A (EAFAX) Adv (EVFAX) Retirement (EFRRX)
EFRRX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (EIFAX) Primary C (ECFAX) A (EAFAX) Adv (EVFAX) Retirement (EFRRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

EFRRX | Fund

$9.95

$8.64 B

9.13%

$0.91

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

EFRRX | Fund

$9.95

$8.64 B

9.13%

$0.91

0.95%

EFRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4172009
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Russ

Fund Description

EFRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -5.8% 8.3% 19.05%
1 Yr 3.5% -12.8% 9.4% 19.73%
3 Yr 0.3%* -6.4% 59.5% 35.64%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 15.85%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 12.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -22.9% 5.1% 64.11%
2021 0.6% -6.3% 5.4% 38.57%
2020 -0.9% -4.9% 57.4% 54.68%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -5.8% 8.3% 22.53%
1 Yr 3.5% -12.8% 24.7% 17.97%
3 Yr 0.3%* -6.4% 59.5% 35.87%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 18.05%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 12.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -22.9% 5.1% 64.11%
2021 0.6% -6.3% 5.4% 38.57%
2020 -0.9% -4.9% 57.4% 54.68%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EFRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EFRRX Category Low Category High EFRRX % Rank
Net Assets 8.64 B 26.3 M 13.1 B 3.41%
Number of Holdings 990 12 1447 4.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 682 M -191 M 2.54 B 14.34%
Weighting of Top 10 5.72% 4.6% 91.9% 95.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. 0.85%
  2. PPD 0.83%
  3. AmWINS Group, Inc. 0.72%
  4. Envision Healthcare 0.72%
  5. Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. 0.66%
  6. Epicor 0.65%
  7. Solera LLC 0.64%
  8. Carnival Corporation 4% 0.62%
  9. Gainwell Technologies (Milano) 0.61%
  10. Formula One 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EFRRX % Rank
Bonds 		97.08% 28.71% 161.82% 22.03%
Cash 		2.18% -61.90% 53.95% 78.32%
Other 		0.31% -54.21% 26.58% 25.87%
Stocks 		0.26% 0.00% 26.82% 37.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 5.51% 27.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% -3.99% 1.54% 25.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFRRX % Rank
Energy 		43.31% 0.00% 100.00% 27.87%
Communication Services 		31.08% 0.00% 100.00% 34.43%
Consumer Defense 		17.53% 0.00% 100.00% 8.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.18% 0.00% 97.66% 24.59%
Industrials 		2.90% 0.00% 100.00% 27.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.64%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 40.16%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% 42.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 41.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFRRX % Rank
US 		0.25% -0.01% 26.78% 30.77%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 2.40% 31.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFRRX % Rank
Corporate 		95.22% 0.00% 141.23% 24.91%
Securitized 		2.59% 0.00% 91.68% 21.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.19% 0.00% 54.60% 80.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 46.85%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 35.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 48.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFRRX % Rank
US 		77.74% 14.05% 128.23% 50.35%
Non US 		19.34% 0.00% 84.20% 39.16%

EFRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 15.84% 63.64%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.89% 37.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.02% 0.27% 44.57%

Sales Fees

EFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 215.00% 12.55%

EFRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EFRRX Category Low Category High EFRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.13% 0.00% 8.99% 17.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EFRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EFRRX Category Low Category High EFRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.06% 1.77% 10.22% 25.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EFRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EFRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Russ

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2007

14.57

14.6%

Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

Andrew Sveen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.

Ralph Hinckley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ralph Hinckley is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and senior analyst/portfolio manger. Ralph, a CFA charterholder, has been a member of the Eaton Vance Bank Loan team since joining Eaton Vance in August 2003. He focuses on credit analysis within the media/telecom and real estate industries. He previously held the position of vice president at Citizens Bank with prior positions and credit training at State Street Corporation. Ralph earned his M.B.A., with honors, from Boston University Graduate School of Management in 1997. He graduated from Bates College in 1993 with a B.A. in political science.

Jake Lemle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×