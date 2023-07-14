Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.