Trending ETFs

ECTVX (Mutual Fund)

ECTVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$755 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ECTVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax Managed Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    724965
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Perkin

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are undervalued or inexpensive relative to their intrinsic value or to the overall stock market. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts, which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or to seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities.

Buy and sell decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains.  The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains).  The portfolio managers seek to build and maintain an investment portfolio of value stocks that will perform well over the long term on an after-tax basis.  Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Read More

ECTVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -13.6% 215.2% 58.37%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.6% 197.5% 33.08%
3 Yr 8.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 32.43%
5 Yr 5.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 13.35%
10 Yr 5.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 15.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.27%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.42%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 21.64%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.94%
2018 -1.5% -9.4% 3.1% 6.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -13.6% 215.2% 55.35%
1 Yr 6.6% -58.6% 197.5% 30.28%
3 Yr 8.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 32.46%
5 Yr 5.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 16.51%
10 Yr 7.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 17.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.27%
2021 9.6% -25.3% 25.5% 33.51%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 21.55%
2019 6.5% -9.2% 10.4% 3.94%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 19.38%

NAV & Total Return History

ECTVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECTVX Category Low Category High ECTVX % Rank
Net Assets 755 M 1 M 151 B 52.37%
Number of Holdings 69 2 1727 59.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 48.14%
Weighting of Top 10 29.33% 5.0% 99.2% 39.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.79%
  2. Chevron Corp 3.14%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc 3.07%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.03%
  5. Sempra Energy 2.88%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 2.87%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.82%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 2.77%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 2.68%
  10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECTVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 28.02% 125.26% 18.78%
Cash 		0.31% -88.20% 71.98% 79.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 38.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 33.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 34.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 36.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECTVX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.55% 0.00% 30.08% 10.14%
Financial Services 		21.00% 0.00% 58.05% 30.76%
Industrials 		11.52% 0.00% 42.76% 50.12%
Energy 		7.72% 0.00% 54.00% 49.21%
Consumer Defense 		7.69% 0.00% 34.10% 60.43%
Communication Services 		6.63% 0.00% 26.58% 35.33%
Utilities 		6.49% 0.00% 27.04% 24.27%
Technology 		6.20% 0.00% 54.02% 90.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.68% 0.00% 22.74% 50.21%
Real Estate 		4.55% 0.00% 90.54% 26.18%
Basic Materials 		0.98% 0.00% 21.69% 89.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECTVX % Rank
US 		95.91% 24.51% 121.23% 32.59%
Non US 		3.78% 0.00% 41.42% 51.53%

ECTVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.90% 0.04% 45.41% 7.87%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 91.10%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.75%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 69.35%

Sales Fees

ECTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 48.95%

Trading Fees

ECTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 488.00% 6.63%

ECTVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECTVX Category Low Category High ECTVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 41.90% 73.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECTVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECTVX Category Low Category High ECTVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -1.51% 4.28% 95.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECTVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECTVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Perkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Edward J. Perkin is a vice president and chief equity investment officer of Eaton Vance Management. He is responsible for all equity disciplines at Eaton Vance, including U.S and global equity portfolios in value, core, growth and dividend income styles and covering large-cap, multicap, midcap and small-cap ranges. Eddie joined Eaton Vance in April 2014 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London, where he was chief investment officer (international and emerging-market equity) as well as managing director/portfolio manager (Europe, EAFE and global). In this role, he was responsible for leading a 50-person team of portfolio managers and analysts in eight locations. Before relocating to London in 2008, Mr. Perkin was a portfolio manager and analyst on GSAM’s U.S. value equity team in New York. Mr. Perkin was previously associated with FISERV and American Retirement Insurance Services. Eddie earned a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charter holder.

Aaron Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2017

4.48

4.5%

Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.

Bradley Galko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2020

2.32

2.3%

Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

