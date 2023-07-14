Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.2%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ECMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|81.93%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|71.62%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|10.12%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|25.33%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|30.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|5.66%
|2021
|4.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|13.52%
|2020
|3.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|95.50%
|2019
|3.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|74.81%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|36.33%
|ECMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|183 K
|28 B
|81.99%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|6
|1336
|72.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|76.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.18%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|40.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.02%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|41.08%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|53.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|8.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|25.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|5.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|4.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECMGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.92%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|6.40%
|Industrials
|16.83%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|54.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.69%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|13.80%
|Healthcare
|15.51%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|80.13%
|Technology
|11.10%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|96.13%
|Real Estate
|7.28%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|9.60%
|Consumer Defense
|4.92%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|30.47%
|Energy
|2.64%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|2.63%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|5.56%
|Basic Materials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|45.12%
|Communication Services
|1.93%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|57.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECMGX % Rank
|US
|97.28%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|14.81%
|Non US
|0.74%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|86.20%
|ECMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|14.68%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|14.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|ECMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|4.92%
|ECMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|32.16%
|ECMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|10.27%
|ECMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ECMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.87%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|63.14%
|ECMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.717
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
