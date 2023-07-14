J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.