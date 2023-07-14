Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in the China region (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that, in the opinion of the investment sub-adviser, will benefit from the economic development and growth of the People’s Republic of China. The China region includes Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, and may include securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. A company will be considered to be located in the China region if it is domiciled in the China region or has at least 50% of its assets in, or derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from, the China region. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in securities in any one country in the China region. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets outside the China region. The Fund invests in companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in a single currency. The Fund may invest in private placements. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions such as forward foreign currency exchange contracts to attempt to mitigate the adverse effects of foreign currency fluctuations during the period between the purchase of a security and its settlement. The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to common stocks through the use of equity-linked securities (such as participation notes (“p-notes”)). The Fund expects to use p-notes to invest indirectly in certain stocks that trade in a market that restricts foreign investors, such as the Fund, from investing directly in the market. The Fund’s investments in equity-linked securities will not exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets.

The investment sub-adviser invests primarily in common stocks of China region companies expected to grow in value over time, regardless of short-term market fluctuations. In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment sub-adviser seeks to invest in quality companies benefiting from secular growth trends that it believes are undervalued. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently compound free cash flow at a steady rate. Quality companies typically have sustainable business models, robust balance sheets and proven management teams who are aligned with majority shareholders, among other characteristics. Stocks will generally be sold when they have achieved their perceived long-term value or to pursue more attractive investment options. The investment sub-adviser may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.