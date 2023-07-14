Home
Trending ETFs

ECCGX (Mutual Fund)

ECCGX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.65 -0.21 -1.41%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
A (EVCGX) Primary C (ECCGX) Inst (EICGX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.8%

1 yr return

-17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$66.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Greater China Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    55156
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Leon Sun

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in the China region (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that, in the opinion of the investment sub-adviser, will benefit from the economic development and growth of the People’s Republic of China. The China region includes Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, and may include securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. A company will be considered to be located in the China region if it is domiciled in the China region or has at least 50% of its assets in, or derives 50% or more of its revenues or profits from, the China region. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in securities in any one country in the China region. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets outside the China region. The Fund invests in companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in a single currency. The Fund may invest in private placements. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions such as forward foreign currency exchange contracts to attempt to mitigate the adverse effects of foreign currency fluctuations during the period between the purchase of a security and its settlement.  The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to common stocks through the use of equity-linked securities (such as participation notes (“p-notes”)).  The Fund expects to use p-notes to invest indirectly in certain stocks that trade in a market that restricts foreign investors, such as the Fund, from investing directly in the market.  The Fund’s investments in equity-linked securities will not exceed 10% of the Fund’s net assets.

The investment sub-adviser invests primarily in common stocks of China region companies expected to grow in value over time, regardless of short-term market fluctuations. In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment sub-adviser seeks to invest in quality companies benefiting from secular growth trends that it believes are undervalued. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently compound free cash flow at a steady rate. Quality companies typically have sustainable business models, robust balance sheets and proven management teams who are aligned with majority shareholders, among other characteristics. Stocks will generally be sold when they have achieved their perceived long-term value or to pursue more attractive investment options. The investment sub-adviser may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

Read More

ECCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.8% -22.0% 21.1% 81.67%
1 Yr -17.6% -29.7% 41.4% 76.67%
3 Yr -14.6%* -28.0% 24.0% 75.00%
5 Yr -9.5%* -21.0% 18.0% 81.32%
10 Yr -1.9%* -13.3% 12.6% 78.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -40.5% 25.8% 57.52%
2021 -7.8% -28.6% 19.4% 50.46%
2020 4.3% -6.6% 33.6% 81.05%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 11.1% 74.19%
2018 -4.0% -13.1% -0.3% 29.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.8% -32.2% 31.3% 60.50%
1 Yr -17.6% -55.0% 60.3% 57.98%
3 Yr -14.6%* -24.4% 27.8% 79.05%
5 Yr -7.8%* -17.7% 13.7% 76.62%
10 Yr 0.8%* -13.3% 11.6% 78.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -40.5% 25.8% 57.52%
2021 -7.8% -28.6% 19.4% 50.46%
2020 4.3% -6.6% 33.6% 81.05%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 11.1% 74.19%
2018 -2.2% -13.1% -0.3% 15.19%

NAV & Total Return History

ECCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECCGX Category Low Category High ECCGX % Rank
Net Assets 66.9 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 55.00%
Number of Holdings 38 21 961 86.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.5 M 706 K 4.22 B 48.72%
Weighting of Top 10 62.28% 6.6% 81.8% 9.40%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECCGX % Rank
Stocks 		94.48% 0.00% 102.18% 83.05%
Cash 		5.52% -2.18% 11.89% 7.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.56%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 18.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 7.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 8.47%

ECCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.43% 0.09% 20.92% 14.91%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.09% 1.50% 63.33%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.36%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.06% 0.25% 17.39%

Sales Fees

ECCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 12.50%

Trading Fees

ECCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 4.00% 278.00% 6.59%

ECCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECCGX Category Low Category High ECCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 57.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECCGX Category Low Category High ECCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -1.76% 4.74% 92.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Leon Sun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Leon is an investor on the Global Emerging Markets team, and the lead portfolio manager for the China strategies. Leon is also a co-portfolio manager for the Asia regional strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2021 and has 23 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a senior portfolio manager and head of investment for China and Hong Kong at Nomura Asset Management. He was also an investment analyst at Martin Currie and a credit officer at Bank of China. Leon received a B.A. in English from Shanghai International Studies University and a Msc. in finance and investment from The University of Edinburgh. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Amay Hattangadi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Amay is Managing Director of MSIM Company. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a portfolio administrator. Amay received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

