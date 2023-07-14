Home
Parametric TABS Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
ECBSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (EIBSX) Primary A (EABSX) C (ECBSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$282 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 96.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECBSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric TABS Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    390346
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Barney

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). In seeking the Fund’s investment objective, the portfolio managers emphasize tax-exempt income. The Fund normally invests in municipal obligations rated in the three highest rating categories (those rated A or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. The Fund will not invest more than 50% of its net assets in municipal obligations rated A at the time of purchase by S&P, Fitch or Moody’s or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of comparable quality. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded (including bonds downgraded to below investment grade credit quality (“junk bonds”)) if the sub-adviser believes it would be advantageous to do so. The Fund will not invest in a municipal obligation the interest on which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

With respect to its investment in municipal obligations, the Fund invests primarily in general obligation or revenue bonds.  The Fund currently targets an average portfolio duration of approximately 2 - 4.5 years and an average weighted portfolio maturity of approximately 3 - 6 years, but may invest in securities of any maturity or duration, and may in the future alter its maturity or duration target range.  The Fund may use various techniques to shorten or lengthen its dollar-weighted average portfolio duration, including the acquisition of municipal obligations at a premium or discount.  The portfolio managers generally will seek to enhance after-tax total return by actively engaging in relative value trading within the portfolio to take advantage of price opportunities in the markets for municipal obligations and use relative value analysis to assist them in making decisions to purchase or sell investments.  With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may invest in municipal obligations that are not exempt from regular federal income tax, direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and/or obligations of U.S. Government agencies, instrumentalities and government-sponsored enterprises.  The Fund may hold cash and may invest in cash equivalents and money market instruments.

The sub-adviser’s process for selecting municipal obligations for purchase and sale generally includes consideration of the creditworthiness of the issuer or person obligated to repay the obligation.  In evaluating creditworthiness, the sub-adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio managers may also trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when its credit quality declines, when the remaining maturity of a fixed-income security reaches a certain point or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

Read More

ECBSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 64.21%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.3% 14.48%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 40.15%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 19.00%
10 Yr -0.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 36.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.57%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 93.86%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 13.96%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 85.12%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 16.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 62.88%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.1% 8.75%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 41.03%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 21.29%
10 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 14.1% 26.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.63%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 93.86%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 14.02%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 85.18%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 19.89%

NAV & Total Return History

ECBSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECBSX Category Low Category High ECBSX % Rank
Net Assets 282 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 62.80%
Number of Holdings 126 1 14000 76.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 50.03%
Weighting of Top 10 20.77% 2.4% 101.7% 37.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 7.20%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 6.38%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 4.43%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 4.36%
  5. PASADENA CALIF AREA CMNTY COLLEGE DIST CTFS PARTN 4% 4.24%
  6. BATTERY PK CITY AUTH N Y REV 0.04% 3.79%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.45%
  8. GILBERT ARIZ 4% 2.72%
  9. FLORIDA ST BRD ED PUB ED 5% 2.69%
  10. EAST BAY CALIF MUN UTIL DIST WTR SYS REV 0.03% 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBSX % Rank
Bonds 		77.19% 65.51% 150.86% 99.07%
Cash 		22.81% -50.86% 33.96% 0.70%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 60.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 59.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 59.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 59.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBSX % Rank
Municipal 		77.19% 44.39% 100.00% 99.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.81% 0.00% 33.95% 0.70%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 59.09%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 59.91%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 66.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 62.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECBSX % Rank
US 		77.19% 37.86% 142.23% 98.95%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 93.03%

ECBSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.02% 6.50% 10.30%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.10% 58.68%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

ECBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% 83.33%
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.25% 5.00% 51.70%

Trading Fees

ECBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 96.00% 0.00% 283.00% 98.49%

ECBSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECBSX Category Low Category High ECBSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 4.45% 86.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECBSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECBSX Category Low Category High ECBSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -0.53% 5.33% 99.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECBSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECBSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Barney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Mr. Barney is a Managing Director, Institutional Portfolio Management of Parametric..Brian C. Barney was Vice President of Eaton Vance and had been managing the Fund since June 2010. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2008, Mr. Barney was employed at M.D. Sass from 2001-2008. Brian C. Barney holds a BS from University of Virginia and a CFA.

Devin Cooch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 03, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Devin Cooch is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Eaton Vance Management. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2009, Mr. Cooch was employed by M.D. Sass. Mr. Cooch holds a BA in economics from Bucknell University and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

