Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$282 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). In seeking the Fund’s investment objective, the portfolio managers emphasize tax-exempt income. The Fund normally invests in municipal obligations rated in the three highest rating categories (those rated A or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. The Fund will not invest more than 50% of its net assets in municipal obligations rated A at the time of purchase by S&P, Fitch or Moody’s or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of comparable quality. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded (including bonds downgraded to below investment grade credit quality (“junk bonds”)) if the sub-adviser believes it would be advantageous to do so. The Fund will not invest in a municipal obligation the interest on which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
With respect to its investment in municipal obligations, the Fund invests primarily in general obligation or revenue bonds. The Fund currently targets an average portfolio duration of approximately 2 - 4.5 years and an average weighted portfolio maturity of approximately 3 - 6 years, but may invest in securities of any maturity or duration, and may in the future alter its maturity or duration target range. The Fund may use various techniques to shorten or lengthen its dollar-weighted average portfolio duration, including the acquisition of municipal obligations at a premium or discount. The portfolio managers generally will seek to enhance after-tax total return by actively engaging in relative value trading within the portfolio to take advantage of price opportunities in the markets for municipal obligations and use relative value analysis to assist them in making decisions to purchase or sell investments. With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may invest in municipal obligations that are not exempt from regular federal income tax, direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and/or obligations of U.S. Government agencies, instrumentalities and government-sponsored enterprises. The Fund may hold cash and may invest in cash equivalents and money market instruments.
The sub-adviser’s process for selecting municipal obligations for purchase and sale generally includes consideration of the creditworthiness of the issuer or person obligated to repay the obligation. In evaluating creditworthiness, the sub-adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers may also trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its credit quality declines, when the remaining maturity of a fixed-income security reaches a certain point or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|64.21%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|14.48%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|40.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|19.00%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|36.42%
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|17.57%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|93.86%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|13.96%
|2019
|0.6%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|85.12%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|16.39%
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|62.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|8.75%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|41.03%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|21.29%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|26.43%
* Annualized
|2022
|-6.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|17.63%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|93.86%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|14.02%
|2019
|0.6%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|85.18%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|19.89%
|Net Assets
|282 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|62.80%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|1
|14000
|76.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.1 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|50.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.77%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|37.38%
|Bonds
|77.19%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|99.07%
|Cash
|22.81%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|0.70%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|60.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|59.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|59.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|59.33%
|Municipal
|77.19%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|99.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.81%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|0.70%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|59.09%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|59.91%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|66.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|62.12%
|US
|77.19%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|98.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|93.03%
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|10.30%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|58.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|83.33%
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.25%
|5.00%
|51.70%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|96.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|98.49%
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|86.81%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|99.75%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
Jun 01, 2010
12.01
12.0%
Mr. Barney is a Managing Director, Institutional Portfolio Management of Parametric..Brian C. Barney was Vice President of Eaton Vance and had been managing the Fund since June 2010. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2008, Mr. Barney was employed at M.D. Sass from 2001-2008. Brian C. Barney holds a BS from University of Virginia and a CFA.
Jul 03, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Devin Cooch is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Eaton Vance Management. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2009, Mr. Cooch was employed by M.D. Sass. Mr. Cooch holds a BA in economics from Bucknell University and is a CFA charterholder.
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
