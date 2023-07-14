Under normal circumstances, the EBS Income & Appreciation Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of non-convertible fixed income securities and convertible securities. The allocation among these securities will vary based on the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions and it is possible that the Fund may not own all of these securities at the same time. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, credit quality or market capitalization. This may include securities that are rated below investment grade (below the four highest ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” securities) and those with smaller market capitalizations. The Fund invests primarily in domestic securities and foreign securities that are U.S. dollar denominated.

The Fund’s investments in convertible securities may include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, “synthetic” convertible positions and warrants. Convertible bonds pay interest and are convertible into common stocks or their equivalent value. In general, a convertible bond performs more like a stock when the price of the underlying stock is high (because it is assumed that it will be converted into the stock) and more like a bond when the price of the underlying stock is low (because it is assumed that it will mature without being converted) relative to its conversion price. The Fund may invest in convertible securities of any maturity, credit quality or market capitalization.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stock and preferred stock. Such exposure could come from conversion or direct purchases. At times, the Fund may emphasize investments in one or more particular business sectors of the market.

The Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded convertible and non-convertible securities and those that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers, as defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. Illiquid securities are investments that cannot reasonably be expected

to be sold or disposed within seven calendar days in current market conditions without impacting the market value of the investment. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid. The Fund may also purchase indebtedness and participations in commercial loans. Such investments may be secured or unsecured.

The Fund may invest in registered investment companies (“RICs”), such as open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds, primarily when it receives a large inflow of cash through shareholder purchases to gain prompt exposure to the markets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments (including commercial paper) at any time to maintain liquidity or pending selection of investments in accordance with its strategies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser will attempt to identify a security that is trading at an attractive yield relative to the Adviser’s evaluation of the issuer’s creditworthiness. The Adviser may consider such factors as the conversion price, conversion premium, option adjusted yield, maturity and the potential price appreciation of the issuer’s common stock. In assessing a company’s creditworthiness and appreciation potential, the Adviser will typically focus on fundamentals such as: its balance sheet, debt coverage, contingent liabilities, capital structure, access to capital, ability or potential to generate cash flow, earnings, ability to sustain profit margins, and other factors.