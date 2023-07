Andrew Szczurowski is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s mortgage-backed securities strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with BNY Mellon. Andrew earned a B.S., cum laude, from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.