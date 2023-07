The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in fixed-income securities, which may include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, money market instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including collateralized mortgage obligations and so-called “seasoned” MBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations) and convertible debt securities and other hybrid securities. The Fund may also invest in floating rate instruments, including loans. The Fund may invest significantly in securities issued by various U.S. Government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Banks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade securities that are rated at least BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BBB by Kroll Rating Agency, LLC (“Kroll”) for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS) or in unrated securities determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality (the “80% Policy”). The Fund limits investment in instruments rated below investment grade (including securities, loans and credit derivatives where the credit rating of the reference instrument is below investment grade) to not more than 15% of its total assets. Instruments rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk”) are rated below BBB by S&P or Fitch or Baa by Moody’s or BBB by Kroll for securitized debt instruments only or if unrated determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in instruments in any rating category, including those in default. For purposes of rating restrictions, if instruments are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund is expected to have an average effective maturity between five and ten years.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by issuers domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign securities directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign securities). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in Eurodollar and Yankee Dollar Instruments. The Fund may, at times, engage in derivative transactions (such as options, swaptions, interest rate swaps, forward rate contracts, futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and credit derivatives) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to seek to enhance returns or as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities or currencies. Permitted credit derivatives include credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund may invest in restricted securities and may purchase securities on a when-issued basis and for future delivery by means of “forward commitments.” The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in inflation-linked debt securities. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal securities directly or through investments in other investment companies.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff, including macroeconomic analysis and bottom-up credit research. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management capability and integrity, growth potential, valuation and earnings and cash flow capabilities). The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the company change or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers intend to focus on risk management and also seek to preserve capital to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives. The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation and relative value strategies in their management of the Fund. The Fund intends to seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among its holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objectives as the Fund.