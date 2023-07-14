Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
EADOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Other (EELDX) Primary Inst (EIDOX) A (EADOX)
EADOX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Other (EELDX) Primary Inst (EIDOX) A (EADOX)
EADOX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Other (EELDX) Primary Inst (EIDOX) A (EADOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

EADOX | Fund

$7.54

$1.08 B

8.69%

$0.66

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

EADOX | Fund

$7.54

$1.08 B

8.69%

$0.66

1.11%

EADOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    7664645
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Baur

Fund Description

The Fund normally seeks its investment objective of total return by investing in securities (including income instruments), derivatives and other instruments to establish long and short investment exposures to emerging markets. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in (i) income instruments issued by emerging market entities or sovereign nations, and/or (ii) derivative instruments denominated in or based on the currencies, interest rates or issues of emerging market countries (the “80% Policy”). Except as noted below, the Fund’s short investment exposures to emerging markets will not exceed 20% of net assets and its short exposures to the euro will not exceed 30% of net assets (after netting corresponding long positions). The Fund expects to hold U.S. Treasury, government agency and agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (and derivatives thereon), and stripped securities to use as collateral for its derivative positions and to help manage duration. The limitations on short exposures do not apply to positions intended to manage exposure to duration. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund seeks to outperform its benchmark, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond (JEMB) Hard Currency/Local Currency 50-50 (the “Index”), however there can be no assurance that it will do so. Under normal market conditions, the investment adviser seeks to meet the Target Ranges to its Index set forth below for each specified Category over a full market cycle (typically 5-7 years); however, the Fund’s actual or realized results may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions and results over shorter or longer market cycles may differ. The following Target Ranges are included to illustrate the targeted Category characteristics of the Fund.

Category

Target Ranges

Excess Return

Index + 2.5%

Tracking Error

3% to 6%

Information Ratio

>0.5

Beta

0.7 to 1.1

Volatility

5% to 8%

Interest-Rate Duration

1 to 8 years

Credit-Spread Duration

0 to 6 years

The Fund seeks to generate return/alpha through its country selection, currency management, trading/execution, security selection and duration decisions (listed in anticipated order of contribution, but results may differ).  

The Fund will have significant exposure to foreign currencies and duration and its investments in a particular geographic region or country also may be significant.  The Fund’s investment adviser has broad discretion to identify and invest in countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets.  An emerging market country is any country determined by the Fund’s investment adviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s political and economic stability, and the development of its financial and capital markets.  Emerging market countries include so-called frontier market countries, which generally are considered by the portfolio managers to be emerging market countries that: (i) are not included in the Index, or (ii) represent 2% or less of the Index.  An emerging market entity is an entity that is located in, or issues securities or other investments denominated in the currency of, an emerging market country or has significant economic exposure to an emerging market, including but not limited to corporate, national and local governments, and quasi-government entities.  The Fund may invest in developed countries for purposes such as: (i) hedging; (ii) gaining exposure to fixed-income securities denominated in currencies of emerging market countries; and (iii) investments (including through derivative investments) in U.S. Treasuries, U.S. government agency securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities.  The investment adviser currently considers the following countries to be developed: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.

The Fund invests in fixed-income securities of any credit rating or that are unrated, including without limit those rated below investment grade (often referred to as junk bonds) and other debt instruments and may purchase and sell a wide variety of derivative instruments. The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures primarily through derivative transactions, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund’s use of derivatives is expected to be extensive and there is no stated limit to their use. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to enhance total return, to seek to

hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, for speculation purposes to gain certain types of exposures and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and forward commitments.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments in an effort to take advantage of differences in countries, currencies, interest rates and credits based on its global macroeconomic and political analysis. The investment adviser seeks to identify countries and currencies it believes have potential to outperform investments in other countries and currencies, and to anticipate changes in global economies, markets, political conditions and other factors for this purpose. The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

For purposes of determining compliance with the Fund’s short exposure asset tests, the absolute value of the notional amount of the long and short derivative positions is included. For purposes of determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% Policy, the Fund will only include the market value of its derivative positions.

Read More

EADOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -6.1% 13.6% 63.44%
1 Yr 9.1% -7.5% 19.8% 41.99%
3 Yr -4.4%* -17.0% 2.0% 29.45%
5 Yr -3.5%* -18.7% 2.9% 39.93%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -58.7% 15.1% 21.00%
2021 -3.0% -12.8% 25.4% 31.73%
2020 -0.3% -6.9% 3.9% 78.22%
2019 2.2% -19.2% 4.3% 31.54%
2018 -2.3% -7.2% 5.2% 60.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -19.8% 11.3% 61.93%
1 Yr 9.1% -21.4% 19.8% 38.97%
3 Yr -4.4%* -17.0% 5.1% 29.22%
5 Yr -2.6%* -18.7% 4.3% 23.43%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -58.7% 15.1% 21.32%
2021 -3.0% -12.8% 25.4% 31.73%
2020 -0.3% -6.9% 3.9% 78.22%
2019 2.5% -19.2% 4.3% 18.79%
2018 -0.9% -7.2% 5.2% 7.14%

NAV & Total Return History

EADOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EADOX Category Low Category High EADOX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B 49.1 K 15.2 B 22.66%
Number of Holdings 950 4 2121 6.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 313 M -134 M 1.25 B 14.77%
Weighting of Top 10 26.85% 2.2% 95.0% 35.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Romania (Republic Of) 4.625% 3.84%
  2. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 14.556% 3.38%
  3. Serbia (Republic Of) 4.5% 3.34%
  4. Indonesia (Republic of) 7.5% 3.15%
  5. Ukraine (Republic of) 15.84% 2.98%
  6. Islamic Republic of Pakistan 0% 2.96%
  7. Ukraine (Republic of) 0% 2.87%
  8. TANZANIA 10 Year Term Loan 2.69%
  9. TANZANIA 10 Year Term Loan 2.69%
  10. TANZANIA 10 Year Term Loan 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EADOX % Rank
Bonds 		75.51% -0.02% 116.66% 92.00%
Cash 		20.41% -16.66% 101.67% 12.31%
Other 		2.56% -3.28% 3.53% 1.85%
Convertible Bonds 		1.53% 0.00% 8.47% 14.15%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 70.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 61.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EADOX % Rank
Government 		50.55% 0.00% 99.79% 71.08%
Corporate 		28.44% 0.00% 93.26% 28.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.23% 0.00% 99.89% 8.31%
Derivative 		0.78% 0.00% 64.87% 39.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 64.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 61.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EADOX % Rank
Non US 		75.34% 0.00% 159.42% 94.77%
US 		0.17% -74.21% 36.99% 37.85%

EADOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.17% 43.25% 56.29%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.10% 31.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 0.75% 5.75% 84.91%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 218.00% 75.87%

EADOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EADOX Category Low Category High EADOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.69% 0.00% 27.78% 17.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EADOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EADOX Category Low Category High EADOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.03% -2.28% 9.04% 6.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EADOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EADOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Baur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2013

9.32

9.3%

John is a vice president since 2007 and a portfolio manager since 2008 at Eaton Vance. He covers Latin America and joined Eaton Vance in 2004. He has previously been employed at Applied Materials, Inc. in California, Taiwan and Singapore. John earned his M.B.A with honors from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

Akbar Causer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Causer has managed the Fund since June 2021. He is a Vice President of Eaton Vance and has been employed by Eaton Vance since 2017. Prior to joining Eaton Vance, Mr. Causer worked as a Senior Analyst at DDJ Capital Management from 2013-2017.

Brian Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×