Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund

mutual fund
DXSLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$49.4064 -0.11 -0.22%
primary theme
Leveraged Equity
share class
Inv (DXSLX) Primary
DXSLX (Mutual Fund)

Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$49.4064 -0.11 -0.22%
primary theme
Leveraged Equity
share class
Inv (DXSLX) Primary
DXSLX (Mutual Fund)

Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$49.4064 -0.11 -0.22%
primary theme
Leveraged Equity
share class
Inv (DXSLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund

DXSLX | Fund

$49.41

$86.6 M

0.00%

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.6%

1 yr return

26.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

Net Assets

$86.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund

DXSLX | Fund

$49.41

$86.6 M

0.00%

1.33%

DXSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Monthly SP 500 Bull 2X Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    1920752
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Index is designed to be comprised of stocks that are the 500 leading, large-cap U.S.-listed issuers. It selects constituents on the basis of market capitalization, financial viability of the company and the public float, liquidity and price of a company’s shares outstanding. The Index is a float-adjusted and market capitalization-weighted index.As of June 30, 2022, the Index consisted of 503 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $27.2billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $3.1 billion to $2.2 trillion and were concentrated in the information technology and healthcare sectors. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the Index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide monthly exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results.The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index, or utilize derivatives such as swaps on the Index, swaps on an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index as the Fund, or futures contracts to obtain leveraged exposure to the securities or a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated investment objective.Because a significant portion of the assets of the Fund may come from investors using “asset allocation” and “market timing” investment strategies, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

DXSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.6% -73.5% 874.2% 34.91%
1 Yr 26.6% -66.0% 710.5% 44.05%
3 Yr 16.3%* -54.7% 81.7% 33.54%
5 Yr 10.9%* -61.9% 32.7% 16.35%
10 Yr 14.3%* -34.3% 42.6% 18.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -91.0% 202.7% 46.11%
2021 21.2% -54.6% 63.8% 31.14%
2020 7.5% -70.3% 68.6% 29.88%
2019 11.2% -19.5% 35.0% 36.25%
2018 -4.3% -23.8% 10.9% 41.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.6% -83.8% 874.2% 23.67%
1 Yr 26.6% -90.8% 710.5% 27.38%
3 Yr 16.3%* -55.3% 52.5% 23.46%
5 Yr 12.3%* -52.7% 38.2% 20.78%
10 Yr 17.6%* -45.7% 50.5% 22.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -91.0% 202.7% 46.11%
2021 21.2% -54.6% 63.8% 31.14%
2020 7.5% -70.3% 68.6% 29.88%
2019 11.2% -19.5% 35.0% 36.25%
2018 -3.2% -23.8% 10.9% 30.32%

NAV & Total Return History

DXSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DXSLX Category Low Category High DXSLX % Rank
Net Assets 86.6 M 800 K 18.2 B 31.95%
Number of Holdings 10 6 2041 83.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 279 M 765 K 28.4 B 19.63%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 12.6% 139.5% 3.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  2. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  3. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  4. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  5. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  6. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  7. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  8. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  9. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%
  10. 197049Spxcs12102021 188.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DXSLX % Rank
Other 		199.03% -15.63% 199.03% 0.61%
Stocks 		8.40% -10.88% 300.00% 96.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 6.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 13.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 14.72%
Cash 		-107.44% -217.86% 110.87% 82.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DXSLX % Rank
Technology 		25.62% 0.00% 100.00% 26.98%
Financial Services 		13.75% 0.00% 100.00% 34.13%
Healthcare 		13.41% 0.00% 100.00% 31.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.68% 0.00% 94.15% 45.24%
Communication Services 		9.64% 0.00% 100.00% 30.16%
Industrials 		8.15% 0.00% 100.00% 30.95%
Consumer Defense 		6.62% 0.00% 52.46% 18.25%
Energy 		3.68% 0.00% 100.00% 32.54%
Real Estate 		2.62% 0.00% 100.00% 32.54%
Utilities 		2.57% 0.00% 100.00% 27.78%
Basic Materials 		2.25% 0.00% 100.00% 41.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DXSLX % Rank
US 		8.32% -30.65% 298.07% 82.82%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 200.29% 65.64%

DXSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DXSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.74% 5.55% 65.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 0.95% 4.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 1.25%

Sales Fees

DXSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DXSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DXSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% 5.63%

DXSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DXSLX Category Low Category High DXSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 43.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DXSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DXSLX Category Low Category High DXSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.22% -2.77% 2.92% 74.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DXSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DXSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×