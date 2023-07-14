The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index and includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market ® based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, communication services, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies or investment companies. Each security must have been traded for at least three full months and have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of 200,000 shares. The Index is reviewed on an annual basis in December. As of June 30, 2022, the Index consisted of 102 securities and had an average market capitalization of $137.7 billion, median market capitalization of $49.1 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $11.4 billion to $2.2 trillion and were concentrated in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the Index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide monthly exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index, or utilize derivatives such as swaps on the Index, swaps on an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index as the Fund, or futures contracts to obtain leveraged exposure to the securities or a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated investment objective. Because a significant portion of the assets of the Fund may come from investors using “asset allocation” and “market timing” investment strategies, the Fund may engage in frequent trading. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.