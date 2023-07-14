Home
Vitals

YTD Return

52.9%

1 yr return

35.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

Net Assets

$6.38 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DXNLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 52.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Monthly NASDAQ-100® Bull 1.25X Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    138157
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index and includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market® based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, communication services, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies or investment companies. Each security must have been traded for at least three full months and have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of 200,000 shares. The Index is reviewed on an annual basis in December.As of October 29, 2021, the Index consisted of 102 securities and had an average market capitalization of $185 billion, median market capitalization of $61 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $15 million to $2.5 trillion and were concentrated in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the Index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide monthly exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results.The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index, or utilize derivatives such as swaps on the Index, swaps on an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index as the Fund, or futures contracts to obtain leveraged exposure to the securities or a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated investment objective.Because a significant portion of the assets of the Fund may come from investors using “asset allocation” and “market timing” investment strategies, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
DXNLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXNLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 52.9% -73.5% 874.2% 21.89%
1 Yr 35.0% -66.0% 710.5% 28.57%
3 Yr 9.1%* -54.7% 81.7% 54.88%
5 Yr 11.5%* -61.9% 32.7% 15.72%
10 Yr N/A* -34.3% 42.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXNLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -91.0% 202.7% 53.89%
2021 11.0% -54.6% 63.8% 57.49%
2020 11.3% -70.3% 68.6% 25.61%
2019 10.0% -19.5% 35.0% 45.63%
2018 -2.1% -23.8% 10.9% 18.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXNLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 52.9% -83.8% 874.2% 15.38%
1 Yr 35.0% -90.8% 710.5% 16.67%
3 Yr 9.1%* -55.3% 52.5% 48.15%
5 Yr 13.0%* -52.7% 38.2% 19.48%
10 Yr N/A* -45.7% 50.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXNLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -91.0% 202.7% 53.89%
2021 11.0% -54.6% 63.8% 57.49%
2020 11.3% -70.3% 68.6% 25.61%
2019 10.0% -19.5% 35.0% 45.63%
2018 -0.7% -23.8% 10.9% 9.03%

NAV & Total Return History

DXNLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DXNLX Category Low Category High DXNLX % Rank
Net Assets 6.38 M 800 K 18.2 B 86.39%
Number of Holdings 10 6 2041 85.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.1 M 765 K 28.4 B 67.48%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 12.6% 139.5% 7.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  2. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  3. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  4. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  5. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  6. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  7. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  8. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  9. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%
  10. 197104NDXCS12112020 119.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DXNLX % Rank
Other 		124.30% -15.63% 199.03% 2.45%
Stocks 		0.33% -10.88% 300.00% 98.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 7.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 15.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 16.56%
Cash 		-24.63% -217.86% 110.87% 79.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DXNLX % Rank
Technology 		48.90% 0.00% 100.00% 5.56%
Communication Services 		17.61% 0.00% 100.00% 15.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.11% 0.00% 94.15% 23.81%
Healthcare 		6.05% 0.00% 100.00% 46.83%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 52.46% 28.57%
Industrials 		3.78% 0.00% 100.00% 51.59%
Utilities 		1.05% 0.00% 100.00% 39.68%
Financial Services 		0.99% 0.00% 100.00% 59.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DXNLX % Rank
US 		0.32% -30.65% 298.07% 84.05%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 200.29% 66.26%

DXNLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DXNLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.74% 5.55% 59.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 0.95% 6.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.34%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DXNLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DXNLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DXNLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 266.00% 4.17%

DXNLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DXNLX Category Low Category High DXNLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 44.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DXNLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DXNLX Category Low Category High DXNLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.13% -2.77% 2.92% 70.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DXNLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DXNLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

