The Fund primarily invests, either directly or indirectly through investments in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies (including affiliated funds), in (i) equity securities, (ii) fixed income securities, or (iii) alternative assets.

The Fund defines equity securities to include common and preferred stocks; and defines fixed income securities to include bonds, notes and debentures; and defines alternative assets to include currency, options on currency, equity and commodity futures, commodities, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate-related securities. When appropriate, Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”), the Fund’s investment advisor may elect to invest in the underlying securities of a particular ETF. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “DWA Tactical Subsidiary”). The DWA Tactical Subsidiary will invest primarily in long commodity futures and options, as well as fixed income securities and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the DWA Tactical Subsidiary’s derivative positions.

When viewed on a consolidated basis, the DWA Tactical Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund. The Fund will consolidate the DWA Tactical Subsidiary for purposes of financial statements, leverage and concentration.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest:

● From 0% to 100% of its assets in domestic and international (including emerging markets) equity securities;

● From 0% to 100% of its assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality; and

● From 0% up to 90% of its assets in alternative assets, including through the DWA Tactical Subsidiary.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio using research from Dorsey Wright & Associates (“DWA”), which comes from the DWA Global Macro investment model (the “DWA Global Macro model”), as well as the Advisor’s proprietary methodology. The DWA Global Macro model is based on a technical analysis of historical price and return forecasts. Technical analysis is the method of evaluating securities by analyzing statistics generated by market activity, such as past prices and trading volume, in an effort to determine probable future prices. The Advisor buys securities and derivatives that it believes will produce returns that are highly correlated to the returns of the components of the DWA Global Macro model. The Advisor sells securities and derivatives to purchase other securities and derivatives that it believes will have higher returns or more closely correlate to the returns of the components of the DWA Global Macro model. The Fund invests in securities without restriction as to capitalization, credit quality or country.

The Fund will invest within specific market segments when the research indicates a high probability that the applicable market segments are likely to outperform the applicable universe. The Fund will sell interests or reduce investment exposure among a market segment when the research indicates that such markets are likely to underperform the applicable universe. The Fund may invest heavily in fixed-income securities, cash positions and similar securities when the research indicates these assets should significantly outperform the equity and/or alternative market segments. The Fund’s fixed income securities may be rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, and in unrated debt securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The alternative asset market segment refers to investments that are historically non-correlated to either equity or fixed income investments such as commodities, MLPs or real estate. In order to gain inverse exposure to the equity markets, the Fund may use the derivatives and futures described above. The Fund also may use currency futures.

In general, the Fund’s investments in equity securities are intended to achieve the capital appreciation component of the Fund’s investment objectives. At times, the Fund invests in fixed income securities in order to achieve the capital preservation component of the Fund’s investment objectives. The Fund’s investments in alternative assets are intended to enable the portfolio to be less reliant on fixed income investments for reducing volatility and equities for increasing returns. The Advisor may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.