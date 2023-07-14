Home
DFA U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
DUSQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.73 -0.06 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DUSQX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio

DUSQX | Fund

$25.73

$1.83 B

1.42%

$0.37

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DUSQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DUSQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -14.3% 35.6% 55.62%
1 Yr 12.8% -34.9% 38.6% 41.69%
3 Yr 9.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 22.96%
5 Yr 8.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 17.32%
10 Yr 9.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 10.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.59%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 30.69%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 24.74%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.29%
2018 -1.6% -13.5% 12.6% 20.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -20.5% 35.6% 50.08%
1 Yr 12.8% -34.9% 40.3% 33.58%
3 Yr 9.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 23.19%
5 Yr 8.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 18.92%
10 Yr 10.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 10.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUSQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.66%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.15%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 25.14%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.29%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 37.62%

NAV & Total Return History

DUSQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DUSQX Category Low Category High DUSQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 42.30%
Number of Holdings 678 2 4154 7.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 404 M 288 K 270 B 47.70%
Weighting of Top 10 21.83% 1.8% 106.2% 91.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.64%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.29%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.69%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.65%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.61%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.29%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 1.27%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.22%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DUSQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 0.00% 130.24% 22.34%
Cash 		0.25% -102.29% 100.00% 76.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 62.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 62.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 60.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 60.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUSQX % Rank
Technology 		22.98% 0.00% 48.94% 59.19%
Healthcare 		14.07% 0.00% 60.70% 63.02%
Financial Services 		13.66% 0.00% 55.59% 44.79%
Industrials 		10.50% 0.00% 29.90% 31.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.33% 0.00% 30.33% 57.35%
Communication Services 		9.11% 0.00% 27.94% 32.24%
Consumer Defense 		8.03% 0.00% 47.71% 24.73%
Energy 		5.13% 0.00% 41.64% 21.67%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 25.70% 26.57%
Utilities 		2.32% 0.00% 20.91% 59.65%
Real Estate 		0.26% 0.00% 31.91% 85.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUSQX % Rank
US 		98.67% 0.00% 127.77% 18.04%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 32.38% 66.04%

DUSQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DUSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 49.27% 92.67%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 2.00% 10.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 97.86%

Sales Fees

DUSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DUSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DUSQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 496.00% 18.26%

DUSQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DUSQX Category Low Category High DUSQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 24.06% 27.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DUSQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DUSQX Category Low Category High DUSQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -54.00% 6.06% 13.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DUSQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DUSQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2013

8.94

8.9%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

John Hertzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

