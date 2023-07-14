Home
Wilshire Small Company Value Portfolio

mutual fund
DTSVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.44 -0.28 -1.13%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (DTSVX) Primary Inst (WSMVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilshire Small Company Value Portfolio

DTSVX | Fund

$24.44

$28.6 M

0.74%

$0.18

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$28.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DTSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilshire Small Company Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilshire Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Stevens

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests substantially all of its assets in the common stock of companies with smaller market capitalizations—generally within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2000® Value Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $33.77 million and $13.98 billion) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and composition of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index are subject to change.
The Portfolio invests, generally, in companies with relatively low price to book value ratios, relatively low price to earnings ratios and relatively high dividend yields (dividend yields for small companies are generally less than those of large companies).
The Portfolio uses a multi-manager strategy where multiple subadvisers employ different strategies with respect to separate portions of the Portfolio in order achieve the Portfolio’s investment objective. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. Each of Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“Diamond Hill”), Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”), and Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (“Hotchkis & Wiley”) manage a portion of the Portfolio.
In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Diamond Hill focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, Diamond Hill concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on a “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors.
Los Angeles Capital employs a quantitative investment process for security selection and risk management. Los Angeles Capital utilizes its proprietary Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model® to build equity portfolios that adapt to market conditions. The model considers a range of valuation, earnings and management characteristics to identify current drivers of return.
In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Hotchkis & Wiley seeks to invest in stocks whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. Hotchkis & Wiley employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, Hotchkis & Wiley employs a disciplined, “bottom-up” investment process based on a proprietary model that is augmented with internally-generated fundamental research. Hotchkis & Wiley seeks broad diversified exposure to these investment opportunities by holding approximately 300-400 portfolio securities. With the exception of diversification guidelines, Hotchkis & Wiley does not employ pre-determined rules for sales; rather, Hotchkis & Wiley evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) diversification guidelines.
The Portfolio may appeal to you if:
you are a long-term investor;
you seek growth of capital;
you believe that the market will favor a particular investment style, such as small-cap value stocks, over other investment styles in the long term and you want a more focused exposure to that investment style; or
you own other funds or stocks which provide exposure to some but not all investment styles and would like a more complete exposure to the equity market.
Read More

DTSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -10.6% 21.3% 41.65%
1 Yr 2.7% -16.4% 28.1% 67.90%
3 Yr 13.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 33.49%
5 Yr 0.1%* -24.5% 42.5% 39.46%
10 Yr 1.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 34.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -36.7% 212.9% 67.18%
2021 14.4% -38.4% 60.6% 15.49%
2020 -0.6% -9.3% 66.8% 73.72%
2019 4.8% -5.9% 7.6% 37.71%
2018 -4.6% -12.3% -1.2% 31.83%

NAV & Total Return History

DTSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DTSVX Category Low Category High DTSVX % Rank
Net Assets 28.6 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 89.61%
Number of Holdings 676 10 1551 5.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.64 M 812 K 2.82 B 95.19%
Weighting of Top 10 11.47% 4.8% 95.7% 81.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Red Rock Resorts Inc A 1.66%
  2. Sterling Bancorp 1.37%
  3. Webster Financial Corp 1.37%
  4. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 1.36%
  5. WESCO International Inc 1.30%
  6. Bank OZK 1.24%
  7. Enovis Corporation 1.10%
  8. Enovis Corporation 1.10%
  9. Enovis Corporation 1.10%
  10. Enovis Corporation 1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DTSVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 14.38% 100.16% 36.11%
Cash 		1.13% -52.43% 47.85% 62.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 15.32%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 14.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 12.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 13.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.41% 0.00% 35.71% 20.97%
Industrials 		17.75% 0.65% 48.61% 45.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.29% 0.00% 51.62% 37.09%
Energy 		9.56% 0.00% 29.42% 31.57%
Real Estate 		7.69% 0.00% 44.41% 49.89%
Technology 		7.34% 0.00% 34.03% 71.96%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 67.30% 58.28%
Consumer Defense 		4.23% 0.00% 13.22% 42.60%
Healthcare 		4.06% 0.00% 25.76% 73.07%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 13.86% 38.85%
Communication Services 		1.30% 0.00% 24.90% 77.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTSVX % Rank
US 		97.21% 11.42% 100.16% 20.79%
Non US 		1.66% 0.00% 78.53% 69.37%

DTSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DTSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.05% 37.36% 22.25%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 68.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

DTSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DTSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DTSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 7.00% 252.00% 40.15%

DTSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DTSVX Category Low Category High DTSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 7.65% 37.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DTSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DTSVX Category Low Category High DTSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.43% 4.13% 59.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DTSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DTSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Stevens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2002

20.18

20.2%

Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.

Daniel Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.

Hal Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2019

2.44

2.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Chris Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2019

2.44

2.4%

Chris serves as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Portfolio Manager with Fiduciary Trust Company International from 2004 to 2005. From 2002 to 2004, he was a private investor. From 1995 to 2002, Chris was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University (summa cum laude).

Aaron Monroe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2019

2.44

2.4%

Aaron serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2007. From 2007 to 2008, he was an Equity Trader for Diamond Hill. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Aaron was a Consulting Group Analyst with Smith Barney from 2006 to 2007. In 2005, he was an Associate with Duff & Phelps. Aaron has a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Accounting and Economics from The Ohio State University (cum laude).

Ryan Thomes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 24, 2019

2.44

2.4%

Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Daniel Arche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

