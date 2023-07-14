Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$28.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.5%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DTSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|41.65%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|67.90%
|3 Yr
|13.9%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|33.49%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|39.46%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|34.94%
* Annualized
|DTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.6 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|89.61%
|Number of Holdings
|676
|10
|1551
|5.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.64 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|95.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.47%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|81.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|36.11%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|62.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|15.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|14.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|12.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|13.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.41%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|20.97%
|Industrials
|17.75%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|45.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.29%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|37.09%
|Energy
|9.56%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|31.57%
|Real Estate
|7.69%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|49.89%
|Technology
|7.34%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|71.96%
|Basic Materials
|4.52%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|58.28%
|Consumer Defense
|4.23%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|42.60%
|Healthcare
|4.06%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|73.07%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|38.85%
|Communication Services
|1.30%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|77.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTSVX % Rank
|US
|97.21%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|20.79%
|Non US
|1.66%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|69.37%
|DTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|22.25%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|DTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DTSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|40.15%
|DTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|37.37%
|DTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|59.73%
|DTSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2002
20.18
20.2%
Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2019
2.44
2.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2019
2.44
2.4%
Chris serves as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Portfolio Manager with Fiduciary Trust Company International from 2004 to 2005. From 2002 to 2004, he was a private investor. From 1995 to 2002, Chris was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University (summa cum laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2019
2.44
2.4%
Aaron serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2007. From 2007 to 2008, he was an Equity Trader for Diamond Hill. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Aaron was a Consulting Group Analyst with Smith Barney from 2006 to 2007. In 2005, he was an Associate with Duff & Phelps. Aaron has a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Accounting and Economics from The Ohio State University (cum laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2019
2.44
2.4%
Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
