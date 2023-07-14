Home
Delaware Tax-Free New York Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$196 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DTNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Tax-Free New York Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Czepiel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and from New York state personal income taxes. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.

Municipal debt obligations are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. Municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest may also include securities issued by US territories and possessions (such as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands) to the extent that these securities are also exempt from federal income tax and New York state personal income taxes. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The Fund may invest in insured municipal bonds. The Fund will generally have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of between 5 and 30 years.

Read More

DTNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -60.4% 31.9% 3.71%
1 Yr -2.2% -45.4% 15.3% 81.86%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 67.37%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 76.98%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 19.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -76.8% 4.7% 87.91%
2021 0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 9.72%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 56.58%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 44.46%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 76.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -60.4% 31.9% 3.71%
1 Yr -2.2% -45.4% 15.1% 79.65%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 67.85%
5 Yr -1.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 78.25%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 20.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -76.8% 4.7% 87.62%
2021 0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 9.78%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 56.52%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 46.30%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 77.85%

NAV & Total Return History

DTNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DTNIX Category Low Category High DTNIX % Rank
Net Assets 196 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 70.87%
Number of Holdings 164 1 14000 66.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 60.89%
Weighting of Top 10 23.69% 2.4% 101.7% 28.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 4.75% 3.12%
  2. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 5% 3.01%
  3. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 5% 2.98%
  4. GDB DEBT RECOVERY AUTH OF COMWLTH PUERTO RICO 7.5% 2.95%
  5. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 5.5% 2.26%
  6. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH REVS NON ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 2.13%
  7. SARATOGA CNTY N Y CAP RESOURCE CORP REV 5% 2.12%
  8. ERIE CNTY N Y TOB ASSET SECURITIZATION CORP TOB SETTLEMENT REV 0% 2.08%
  9. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y DEDICATED TAX FD 5% 2.05%
  10. NEW YORK N Y CITY TR CULTURAL RES REV 5% 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DTNIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.53% 65.51% 150.86% 38.94%
Cash 		0.47% -50.86% 33.96% 60.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 67.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 66.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 66.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTNIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.53% 44.39% 100.00% 35.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.47% 0.00% 33.95% 63.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 66.01%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 66.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 71.59%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 68.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTNIX % Rank
US 		82.07% 37.86% 142.23% 97.56%
Non US 		17.46% 0.00% 62.14% 0.93%

DTNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DTNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.02% 6.50% 43.08%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 92.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DTNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DTNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DTNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 283.00% 35.60%

DTNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DTNIX Category Low Category High DTNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.71% 0.00% 4.45% 3.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DTNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DTNIX Category Low Category High DTNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.72% -0.53% 5.33% 12.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DTNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DTNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Czepiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2007

14.88

14.9%

Stephen J. Czepiel Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds Portfolio Management, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen J. Czepiel leads the portfolio management of the firm’s municipal bonds strategies, a role he assumed in February 2019. He is a co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and client accounts, a role he has held since August 2007. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in July 2004 as a senior bond trader. Previously, he was vice president at both Mesirow Financial and Loop Capital Markets. He began his career in the securities industry in 1982 as a municipal bond trader at Kidder Peabody and now has more than 20 years of experience in the municipal securities industry. Czepiel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Duquesne University.

Gregory Gizzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Gregory A. Gizzi Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager Gregory A. Gizzi is head of municipal bonds in the Americas, a role he assumed in February 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operation of the strategy and is team lead on several of the tax-exempt strategies. Additionally, Gizzi continues to be responsible for the taxable municipal business and the marketing efforts for the municipal product. Previously, Gizzi was co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and several client accounts, a role he held since November 2011. Before joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in January 2008 as head of municipal bond trading, he spent six years as a vice president at Lehman Brothers for the firm’s tax-exempt institutional sales effort. Prior to that, he spent two years trading corporate bonds for UBS before joining Lehman Brothers in a sales capacity. Gizzi has more than 20 years of trading experience in the municipal securities industry, beginning at Kidder Peabody in 1984, where he started as a municipal bond trader and worked his way up to institutional block trading desk manager. He later worked in the same capacity at Dillon Read. Gizzi earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

Jake van Roden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Delaware Management Company Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Trading, Portfolio Manager Jake van Roden is head of Macquarie’s municipal trading team. He is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s nine open-end state-specific municipal bond funds, as well as for several municipal bond client accounts, a role he assumed in December 2017. In February 2019, his portfolio management role expanded to include the closed-end municipal bond funds and the three national municipal open-end funds.He joined the municipal department in July 2004 as a generalist and became head of municipal trading in December 2012. Before that, van Roden interned at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in the client services department. He received a bachelor’s degree in American studies with a minor in government from Franklin & Marshall College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

